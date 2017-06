Rapoo Technology Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Best Buy Canada

Rapoo Technology Brings Wireless 5G Input Devices, Gaming Peripherals and Xiro Xplorer Brand Drones to Canadians

Drones

Gamers

Peripherals

Computers

Brea - California - US

Carol Warren

Antarra Communications

***@antarra.com

-- Rapoo Technology (www.rapoo.com), the wireless 5G computer peripherals market leader in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia announced today that the Rapoo branded portfolio of highly-awarded 5G wireless peripherals, gaming peripherals and Xiro Xplorer brand drones will be available at Best Buy Canada in June 2017. Best Buy Canada is the leading provider of Canadian consumer electronics products, services and solutions."Best Buy Canada is thrilled to partner exclusively with Rapoo to bring their innovative, award-winning line of technology to Canadian customers," said Best Buy Canada's VP of Emerging Business Zayn Jaffer. "There's lots of excitement about Rapoo's Xiro Xplorer brand of compact drones, as well as their computing and gaming peripherals. Best Buy's Blue Shirts are ready in store to answer any questions customers may have or they can visit bestbuy.ca for more information.""We are excited about Best Buy Canada becoming our exclusive in-store and online retail partner in the Canadian market. Best Buy's community-focused approach to retailing and our award-winning design, engineering expertise, automated manufacturing systems and streamlined supply chain bring high performance peripherals and personal drones to Canadian consumers at an affordable price," said Gary Wang, Rapoo Technology's General Manager for North America.Rapoo is among the first to bring the untethered freedom of advanced 5G wireless connectivity to its personal input devices. Browse a favorite website or work indoors or outside on the patio with an ultra slim, ergonomic keyboard without interference from other Bluetooth or Wi-Fi systems.Want to conquer kingdoms or create mass destruction on the battlefield?Rapoo's corded, mechanical gaming keyboards are designed to win using the finest CHERRY brand mechanical switches. When it's time for work, simply toggle the keyboard from game mode to office settings. Rapoo's blazing fast, laser mice use Omron® switches, with up to 7 programmable buttons, a laser sensor and LED accents.Whether it's a drone to film stunning, 4K aerial video or a compact drone for fun and travel, the Xiro Xplorer family of innovative beginner to semi-professional drone products is now available. The drones incorporate Xiro's years of award-winning UAV engineering expertise, design innovation and quality assurance.Founded in 2002, Rapoo is the market leader in wireless peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia. A publicly traded Chinese company, Rapoo has won numerous world-class awards including the prestigious IF Design and Reddot Awards. Rapoo's leadership in personal peripheral products is backed by its research and development expertise, engineering acumen and automated manufacturing facilities with a streamlined global supply chain.Rapoo Technology's North American headquarters is now bringing affordable peripheral products equipped with advanced, wireless 5G connectivity to the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Products are marketed under the Rapoo and Xiro brands.A responsive, localized customer service team supports all Rapoo and Xiro Drone products. Visit Rapoo at http://www.rapoo.com and Xiro at http://xirodrone.com. Look for Rapoo USA and Xirodrone USA social media communities on Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and LinkedIn.As a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY ( http://www.marketwired.com/ news_room/Stock? ticker=BBY )), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca)brands. With nearly 200 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada, and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in Total Retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information visit BestBuy.ca.