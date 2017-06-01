News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rapoo Technology Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Best Buy Canada
Rapoo Technology Brings Wireless 5G Input Devices, Gaming Peripherals and Xiro Xplorer Brand Drones to Canadians
"Best Buy Canada is thrilled to partner exclusively with Rapoo to bring their innovative, award-winning line of technology to Canadian customers," said Best Buy Canada's VP of Emerging Business Zayn Jaffer. "There's lots of excitement about Rapoo's Xiro Xplorer brand of compact drones, as well as their computing and gaming peripherals. Best Buy's Blue Shirts are ready in store to answer any questions customers may have or they can visit bestbuy.ca for more information."
"We are excited about Best Buy Canada becoming our exclusive in-store and online retail partner in the Canadian market. Best Buy's community-focused approach to retailing and our award-winning design, engineering expertise, automated manufacturing systems and streamlined supply chain bring high performance peripherals and personal drones to Canadian consumers at an affordable price," said Gary Wang, Rapoo Technology's General Manager for North America.
Rapoo 5G Computing Peripherals
Rapoo is among the first to bring the untethered freedom of advanced 5G wireless connectivity to its personal input devices. Browse a favorite website or work indoors or outside on the patio with an ultra slim, ergonomic keyboard without interference from other Bluetooth or Wi-Fi systems.
Rapoo Gaming Peripherals
Want to conquer kingdoms or create mass destruction on the battlefield?
Xiro Xplorer Brand Drones
Whether it's a drone to film stunning, 4K aerial video or a compact drone for fun and travel, the Xiro Xplorer family of innovative beginner to semi-professional drone products is now available. The drones incorporate Xiro's years of award-winning UAV engineering expertise, design innovation and quality assurance.
About Rapoo Technology
Founded in 2002, Rapoo is the market leader in wireless peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia. A publicly traded Chinese company, Rapoo has won numerous world-class awards including the prestigious IF Design and Reddot Awards. Rapoo's leadership in personal peripheral products is backed by its research and development expertise, engineering acumen and automated manufacturing facilities with a streamlined global supply chain.
Rapoo Technology's North American headquarters is now bringing affordable peripheral products equipped with advanced, wireless 5G connectivity to the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Products are marketed under the Rapoo and Xiro brands.
A responsive, localized customer service team supports all Rapoo and Xiro Drone products. Visit Rapoo at http://www.rapoo.com and Xiro at http://xirodrone.com. Look for Rapoo USA and Xirodrone USA social media communities on Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and LinkedIn.
About Best Buy Canada
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY (http://www.marketwired.com/
Contact
Carol Warren
Antarra Communications
***@antarra.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse