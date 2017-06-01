 
MAAT Unwraps Free 2BusControl Plug–In

Company announces release of new comprehensive stereo master control & metering plug–in
 
 
Download MAAT’s new plug-in, the free 2BusControl!
 
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional fidelity professional audio solutions, today announced the release of 2BusControl version 1.0.2, a universal monitor control and metering plug–in for stereo bus masters. 2BusControl is the first product delivered by the new company, and addresses an unfulfilled need in every two channel production workflow.

Available for all major plug–in formats, including VST2/VST3 and AAX for MacOS and Windows plus AU (Audio Units) for Mac OS, 2BusControl offers five essential options for specialized monitor modes plus specifically designed metering for left/right balance and correlation. Dual channel mono soloing of each channel is available post–metering with a single click. Traditional left/right soloing can be chosen, or the more esoteric but equally useful M/S or mid/side rendering of the soloed content. In addition, the stereo perspective can be swapped or "flipped," with the left and right signals changing channels. Each solo control is a single button, allowing engineers to check placement and amplitude easily for all aspects of their mix.

The metering options are equally practical, with stereo balance and inter–channel correlation occupying the upper half of the user interface. Unlike prior products that provide similar metering functions, the 2BusControl's measurement and display algorithms adhere to MAAT's guiding philosophy of enhancing workflows and improving ergonomics through careful attention to the way actual pros operate. Appearance and ballistics were also meticulously considered to achieve the best match between the aural impression heard by the engineer, and the optical rendering by the meters.

All of the 2BusControl's functionality is wrapped in an information–rich yet visually unobtrusive user interface that occupies only a small slice of screen real estate. Likewise, the plug–in is "light weight," demanding a minimum of CPU resources. Friedemann Tischmeyer, president of MAAT, was adamant about creating an opener that not only brings awareness of the new company to the pro audio community, but also addresses a real need in the marketplace. "We want to give engineers a free, introductory plug–in that isn't a one trick pony, as is typically the case." 2BusControl combines "…one stop monitor controls with balance and correlation displays that actually makes sense aurally."

2BusControl is available now at no cost, exclusively at MAAT's web site. For images, specifications and additional information, visit http://maat.digital on the web.


About MAAT Inc.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional fidelity professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from "Mastering Academy Audio Tools," reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of mentoring experience. MAAT's reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.

©2017 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo and 2BusControl are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

