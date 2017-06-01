News By Tag
10 Top Algarve Property Escapes
ideal homes Portugal has selected the top 10 properties for sale in the algarve
Wishing the Algarve quality of life was an everyday option? Warm sunny days, long beach stretches, fresh healthy food, a calm peaceful lifestyle in a welcoming and friendly culture? ...And let's not forget the wine! More wine to taste than days in a year!
Whether you're looking for a new property to live, a holiday home, or buying for investment purposes, there is no shortage of options to choose from across the Algarve. Here you can find everything from country farmhouses, villas for families and entertaining, sophisticated townhouses close to, or far from, the bustle, and much, much more... The region spoils for choice between East and West, and if nothing immediately suits - you can opt to buy land and custom build to your exact taste. At Ideal Homes Portugal (http://www.idealhomesportugal.com/
We've selected the current 10 TOP PROPERTIES to get you started on the Algarve Sweet Life. So, sit back and enjoy exploring these and others on our website (http://www.idealhomesportugal.com/
1.FAMILY HOME
+ANNEX
€395.000
This fantastic villa located just outside the vibrant town of Loulé is just minutes drive to the beach. The property has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a newly renovated fully-fitted kitchen and a large scenic garden . More info
2.VILLA
+ VIEWS
€970.000
A wonderful country villa with panoramic views is located on a hillside alongside the Monte Rei championship golf resort, near the local towns of Vila Nova de Cacela and Altura... More info
3.GOLF RESORT
VILLA
€565.000
A lovely three bedroom villa, recently reduced, perfectly located in a quiet residential area of a prestigious golf resort just outside the popular town of Carvoeiro. Built to the highest standards... More info
4.NEW
LUXURY
VILLA
€595.000
Located between the Historic Medieval City of Silves and São Bartolomeu de Messines, this is a brand new development with two completed villas... More info
5.GOLF RESORT VILLA
€400.000
This fantastic 3 bed villa is situated in a prime area of a popular golf resort, on the highest point with breathtaking views stretching to the East, West and South. The villa is on one of the best plots... More info
6.VILLA
+180
VIEWS
€535.000
This wonderful property is located on a tranquil estate, near beautiful beaches like Praia Da Rocha and Alvor. The villa has a very spacious living room with fireplace... More info
7.SUPERB
GOLF
VILLA
€1.699.500
Located in the prestigious area of Monte Judeu, just minutes drive away from superb long open sandy beaches and a famous Championship Golf Course... More info
8.VILLA
+CHARM
€285.000
New traditional style Portuguese villa, under construction, and soon to be completed. Set in a small residential area, within easy reach of the Golden Triangle. Each villa has solar power, automated gates, pre-installation for air-conditioning... More info
9.FRESH
BUILT
VILLAS
€475.000
Duncan Bannatyne's, Golden Triangle, luxury linked villas. Out of retirement the expert investor has entered the property development market and offering these beautiful villas, located in a gated community, reflecting the best in design... More info
10.FAB
LOCATED
PAD
€220.000
This lovely resale apartment is ideally located in the extremely popular area of Lagos called Meia Praia. Completely refurbished it has stunning views of the beach, Palmeiras golf course and Alvor estuary. ... More info
What's the best way to choose your property in the sun?
Book one of our Viewing Trips! Let us customise your property search and introduce you to specialists in finance, tax, legal, property management and other services so you have full confidence and peace of mind in your purchase.
Looking for financing to purchase your property?
There are a variety of Portuguese Mortgages available. We look forward to working with you to find one that best suits your needs. Contact us for a free consultation.
