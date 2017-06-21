News By Tag
Navigate YouTube data with Wiztracker - software approved by YouTube Measurement Program
June 21: Wizdeo is participating in YouTube's YouTube Measurement Program, a certification program for measurement companies using the YouTube API Services to provide accurate, consistent and relevant YouTube measurement data to partners.
HOW DO BRANDS AND AGENCIES BENEFIT ?
Brands and Agencies' interest for YouTube is directed both towards YouTube influencers, with which they can work to create Branded Content videos, and paid media opportunities. Here's a few claims that are certified by the YouTube Measurement Program.
SELECTING INFLUENCERS AND OPTIMIZING BRANDED CONTENT WITH DATA.
Finding the right influencer for a brand campaign means using the right kind of search engine, since your selection will only be as good as the search engine itself.
Wiztracker's cutting-edge influencer search engine provides all the tools to identify the right influencer, be it an expert in a given country, or the leading influencer for a specific audience characterized by its interests or its demography. This engine has been fully verified by the YouTube's Measurement Program, as well as all the influencer data displayed: demography of influencer's audience, engagement, views and subs for channels and channel groups, and more.
THE IMPORTANCE OF DATA-BASED MARKETING ON YOUTUBE
This new program will help brands, agencies and other enterprise partners find trustworthy performance evaluation metrics, and demonstrates the importance of data-based approaches to help bring together creators and advertisers. This validates Wizdeo's focus on providing YouTube stakeholders with operable analytics, and powering its MCN and branded content activities with its unique Wiztracker tool.
