News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Career Step Webinar to Give Insight into Inpatient Auditor Position
Career Step will host a 30-minute webinar on June 14 on how inpatient coders can advance their careers into inpatient auditing.
"Many experienced inpatient coders know that inpatient auditors have higher salaries and see that position as the next step in their career, but they may not know how to get there themselves,"
By the end of the presentation, participants will be able to explain the role of an inpatient auditor and list the skills needed and education required to advance their careers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask Ms. McBrierty questions in a live Q&A after the presentation.
"We've been helping our students improve their career path through education for over 25 years," said Ryan Ewer, Career Step Chief Marketing Officer, "This webinar will provide insight and guidance for inpatient coders to move into inpatient auditing, a path that provides long-term fulfillment and career growth."
The webinar presentation will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. It is free to attend and is open to anyone, though it will be of particular interest to inpatient coders. Registration is required at https://register.gotowebinar.com/
For more information on Career Step's Inpatient Auditing program, visit CareerStep.com (http://careerstep.com/?
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
Contact
Marilyn Bunderson
***@careerstep.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse