The Diamond Light Releases "Queen of All"
New single produced with Joshua Brooks at Orange County's Hybrid Studios
"The Diamond Light have been picking up momentum for years all over Southern California,"
More songs from The Diamond Light are planned for release later in 2017. The band is coming off a residency at The Satellite in Los Angeles, and fans can see upcoming show announcements on their facebook page at www.facebook.com/
Check out "Queen of All" at www.youtube.com/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
