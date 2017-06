The Diamond Light Releases "Queen of All"

New single produced with Joshua Brooks at Orange County's Hybrid Studios

The Diamond Light performing at The Satellite in Los Angeles

-- Los Angeles rock band, The Diamond Light, have released the first of several tracks from recording sessions with Producer Joshua Brooks at Hybrid Studios. The latest release, titled "Queen of All," was released in late May and is available now on YouTube."The Diamond Light have been picking up momentum for years all over Southern California,"said Joshua Brooks, "We were able to find some great tones in studio, and these guys really knocked it out of the park performance-wise. I think fans are really going to be excited by this latest single."More songs from The Diamond Light are planned for release later in 2017. The band is coming off a residency at The Satellite in Los Angeles, and fans can see upcoming show announcements on their facebook page at www.facebook.com/thediamondlight/Check out "Queen of All" at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPe9jlcv9ZI.Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/