ResistBest.com: If America Withdraws From The Paris Climate Accord Pact, Who Will Lead The World - China?

Until November 2020 Congress will have the power to demand that the Administration reverse its intent to withdraw from the Climate Accord. If America leaves the Paris Pact, the United States will abdicate its influence - the voice of the USA will lose its authority - any US initiative will go from leadership to insignificance. During the coming months every American holds the key to assure the world the USA will NOT withdraw from the Nation's commitment to global ecology - this key is THE BALLOT

UPI reports 59% of Americans oppose Climate Accord Withdrawal NewsworthyBest.com

-- From the moment the US withdraws from the Climate Accord Pact America's input will become inconsequential.By signing this petition US citizens will forewarn elected officials that they serve only at the will of the America People - that office holders have committed to represent their constituents - and that their reelection depends wholly upon the peoples' vote.the members of the U S Congress, both the House and the Senate, to follow their conscience, not their party, to put the well-being of our planet before partisan politics.all elected officials, whether Democrats, Republicans or Independents, to outspokenly demand that America reverse the Trump Admiration's intent to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord Pact.every public official to separate irrefutable fact from balance sheet fiction - to study and understand verifiable science - to govern with reason and statesmanship - to speak out - to vote - and toMISSIonLINES has established three easy-to-remember web addresses:is a direct link to Reuters report "World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact."opens California Governor Jerry Brown's press release "CA Governor Brown, NY Governor Cuomo and WA Governor Inslee Announce Formation of U.S. Climate Alliance -- Brown, Cuomo and Inslee Will Serve as Co-Chairs, Urge Other States to Join Alliance."Together, withthese three easy-to-remember mission lines deliver a complete and compelling story to share by Tweet, email, text, social media and the spoken word.In order to ensure that America will continue to maintain its critical leading role of global climate responsibility the United States must remain at the Paris Conference table. If the US were to leave it would surrender America's authority, America's influence and America's leadership. Only through its voters' voices can America resist best.