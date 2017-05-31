News By Tag
Joshua Savage joins CONRIC PR & Marketing as marketing account manager
Savage focuses on social media strategy for CONRIC's diverse client base, online content creation and optimization, e-newsletter production, analytic reporting, website development, project management, client relationship management, video production and business development.
"Clients deserve a custom approach," Savage said. "I strive to learn the ins and outs of all of our clients' businesses and deliver a personal experience that helps them cement their market niche."
Originally from Washington state, Savage is an Eagle Scout who crossed the country to earn a bachelor's degree in marketing from Johnson & Wales University's College of Business in Charlotte, N.C. There, he was co-founder and vice president of the collegiate chapter of the American Marketing Association.
Upon graduation, he became an account executive for a leading experiential marketing agency, where he assisted in the planning and execution of brand interactions for Fortune 500 companies. A career highlight includes coordinating a co-branded event with Southern Comfort and Twitter during the Oddball Comedy Festival, resulting in more than 1,000 sustained consumer interactions in two days.
Connie Ramos-Williams, president and chief marketing officer of CONRIC PR & Marketing, said, "Joshua's dedication, technical skills and easygoing personality mean excellent results for clients and an even better place to come to work every day."
Recognized as one of the leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies in Southwest Florida, CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded by Connie Ramos-Williams in 2007. The award-winning, full-service agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association.
