June 2017





Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report 2017

Databridgemarketresearch.com added new market report "Population Health Management (PHM) Market", is expected to reach USD 60.59 billion
 
 
PUNE, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The global population health management market is expected to reach USD 60.59 billion in 2024, from USD 14.47 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market is segmented on the basis of solution types, deployment, end-user and geography.

By Solution:

·         Software

·         Services

1.      Consulting

2.      Implementation

3.      Training

4.      Post Sales Maintenance

By Deployment:

·         Web-based

·         Cloud-based

·         On Premise

By End-User:

·         Healthcare Providers

·         Healthcare Payers

·         Private Employers

·         Government Organizations

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/market-global-populat...

Key Companies of the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market:

·         McKesson Corporation

·         ZeOmega Inc.

·         Verisk Health Inc.

·         Forward Health Group

·         Health Catalyst LLC

·         Athenahealth, Inc.

·         Cerner Corporation

·         Medecision

·         Xerox Corporation

·         Allscripts, Inc.

·         Fonemed Haiti SA

·         WellCentive, Inc.

·         i2i Population Health

·         Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

·         GE Healthcare

·         Health Business Intelligence Corp

·         IBM Corporation

·         QSI Management, LLC

·         i2i Systems, Inc.

·         OptumHealth, Inc.

·         Healthagen, LLC

Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Media Contact
Data bridge Market Research
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketreseacrh.com
