Isolated Landscapes is an Exhibition of New Work by Artist, Tobias Inigo

On display from June 9 - 30, this beautiful collection of watercolor landscapes and tree portraits makes for an unforgettable visual experience at Sunny Days of Ithaca.

CLIFFHANGER BY TOBIAS INIGO

-- Finger Lakes artist, Tobias Inigo, will open his new show with a reception on June 9, 2017 at Sunny Days from 5 - 8 pm."I am very excited to be exhibiting my newest paintings at Sunny Days of Ithaca. Not only is it centrally located in the downtown shopping area, but the owners are passionate in their support of local artists and craftspeople."said Inigo. "I feel privileged to be exhibiting my watercolors in such an intimate and creative environment."ISOLATED LANDSCAPES, is a dynamic show featuring a dozen new works inspired by both the inner spirit of trees and the dramatic physical energies surrounding the artist as he paints out of doors. The artist describes his process of working in watercolor as a spiritual one and loves the challenges in visually portraying his subjects with the demanding medium of watercolor.OPENING RECEPTION, 5 to 8 pm, JUNE 9, 2017All pieces are framed and ready to hang.ABOUT THE ARTISTTobias Inigo is a self-evolved artist, intuitive writer, and unapologetic dreamer. Home and studio is a 1910 craftsman inspired fixer-upper in rural New York. He works in watercolor, egg tempera and pen & ink. His art is in private and corporate collections and has been exhibited in the UK, Europe, and America.ABOUT SUNNY DAYS of ITHACALocated at 123 S. Cayuga Street, Ithaca NY, Sunny Days is the one-stop shopping destination for everything that makes Ithaca and the Finger Lakes so special.