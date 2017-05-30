News By Tag
Lack of a Connector Between CXO's & Unstructured Data – A Big Data Tool?
Wouldn't it be great to have one big data tool that can unite the disparate data sources? Take a moment to learn about unstructured data & how our tool works.
Organizations generate a ton of data! Documents, text, graphics, pictures, audio, web pages and more…. According to Chris Taylor at Tibco, "even worse, much of our enterprise process exists as unstructured data, in the heads of workers and lacking any systematic approach for capture, management, communication, measurement and improvement. When the work activities themselves are unstructured, the day to day behavior of workers lacks cohesiveness and efficiency."
What makes unstructured data unstructured?
It is the fact that this data does not have a pre-defined data model or organizational structure. This is in contrast to a relational database, which is highly structured, and therefore easier to manage with legacy tools.
Why not just convert unstructured data to structured data? The answer is that it is very complicated to "structure" all of the unstructured data, and most organizations don't have an easy way to, say, index scenes in a video, or pull out key facts from an email. The bottom line is that most organizations will continue to have massive amounts of unstructured data.
There have been many Content Management Systems ("CMS's") and Enterprise Content Management systems ("ECM's") developed to help store, manage, and access content, both structured and unstructured. The challenge with most of these tools, is that they are static, and don't analyze the data they hold - they simply make it easier to find. This leaves the analysis of the unstructured data to the user and, unless you know exactly what you are looking for, makes it still difficult to find. Because about 80% of most organizations' data is unstructured, this can be quite a task!
What is the solution?
The solution to this problem is to have a tool that has a CMS or ECM component, but is able to dynamically interact with all of the business initiatives, programs, projects, and resources. Unfortunately, most legacy tools don't communicate well with one another, leaving parts of the enterprise out of any unifying initiative.
Wouldn't it be great to have one tool that can unite the disparate data sources?
Luckily, such a tool exists!
The RoundWorld 360° BigData tool allows for CXO's, and others, to instantly see the unstructured data associated with any business initiative, program, project, or resource in a dynamic and inter-related fashion. This allows for deeper analysis and much quicker decision-making capabilities, as all of the unstructured data is associated with each of the components. Changes to any of the resources dynamically re-allocates the status, as well as routing the proper data with the new configuration.
This means that the RoundWorld BigData 360° tool will provide a unified view of the underlying programs, projects, and resources, as well as the data and documentation which are required for each step of the climb to success!
If you would like to discuss the Roundworld Solutions Big Data 360 View Tool, or this article please contact Evan Donaldson – Vice President, Solutions and Delivery today - http://roundworldsolutions.com
