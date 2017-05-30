News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Weymouth dentist's donation to Donated Dental Services saves smile for single mom
"The patients we help through Donated Dental Dental Services (DDS) always smile more," said Dr. Wolfert, whose practice, The Toothboss, is located at 1121 Main Street in South Weymouth. "But I am more than okay with that."
Donated Dental Services is a national non-profit organization comprised of nearly 20,000 dental professionals who donate dental services for people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically at-risk. Dr. Wolfert has been part of that network since 2011. Darleen Sparks, a single mother from Norwood, Mass. was his most recent patient.
Sparks has suffered a number of physical setbacks that have left her disabled. Those setbacks include three spinal surgeries, an aneurysm and a stroke. When Mass. Health would not cover the cost of root canals, a deep cleaning and repair of several teen, she was teamed with DDS who turned the case over to Dr. Wolfert.
Over the course of several months, Dr. Wolfert, with assistance from South Weymouth Oral Surgeon Dr. Michael Juvet, did extensive dental work on Ms. Sparks' teeth. The end result was a very large smile on both Ms. Sparks and her doctors.
"The estimate for the work I needed done was about $8k. So, there was no way I could get that done. I cannot thank DDS, Dr. Wolfert and Dr. Juvet enough," said Sparks. "Before, I had a discolored tooth and I was embarrassed to smile. Now, I can't stop. Again, I'm just so grateful to everybody who helped bring my smile back."
DDS is the flagship program for the Dental Lifeline Network, a national nonprofit founded in 1974, that provides access to dental care and education for people who cannot afford it and: have a permanent disability; are elderly (age 65 or older); or are medically fragile. In fact, since 1985, when DDS launched, more than 120,000 vulnerable people have received more than $250 million worth of dental services for seriously neglected dental diseases. Dr. Wolfert is the sole provider of DDS services on the South Shore.
"Working with DDS has been a very rewarding experience, especially when you can help people like Darlene," said Dr. Wolfert. "Dentists always love it when our patients smile. There's just something a bit more special when it's a DDS patient."
If you or somebody you know is a vulnerable person in need of dental care, please visit DDS's Dental Lifeline at http://www.dentallifeline.org or by calling 888.471.6334.
For more information on The Toothboss, you can visit Dr. Wolfert's website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.
About The Toothboss
The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations;
The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone.
To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse