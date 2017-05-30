News By Tag
Field Force Tracker Adds Advanced Inventory Management to its Industry Leading Service Software
Updated software adds support for advanced inventory management making it one of the most powerful Field Service software to do so.
Any service company needs to track its parts inventory. Parts and Inventory management in a warehouse involves complex operations of issuing parts, returning parts, shipping parts between warehouses, keeping track of parts used and discarded as well as buying parts from parts vendors. Because many fields software do not handle parts and inventory management very effectively, many service organizations end us using the specialized inventory management software. This creates a big disconnect between field service technicians and warehouse inventory management operations.
Harnessing its over 15 years of experience serving field service companies around the world, Field Force Tracker build an all-inclusive inventory management software as parts of its service functions. A company does not need to invest in third party software as all advanced features are already available in the field service software. A service organization can keep track of all its parts, consumables, vendors, and cost of those parts. It can ship parts to different locations and track those parts. Most importantly, companies can use barcode readers and bar coded parts with the software. It can deal with many advance inventory functions such as keeping track of serialized parts and multi-vendor pricing.
Connected, mobile & intelligent Field Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com) , a pioneer in mobile enabled field service space, has delivered mobile solutions for over 15 years. It has built the most comprehensive mobile application for field service that can take care of all service needs. The company has deep experience in developing mobile apps with the ability to customize them to the customer needs.
Built on Cloud, one of the most feature rich customer service platforms, Field Service Tracker enables companies to deliver mobile, intelligent customer service from phone to field. With Field Service Tracker, companies can totally automate their field service operations. Field Force tracker software includes many important features such as: automated intelligent scheduling and dispatching software, customer history, service contracts, field employee tracking, asset management and financial software.
Field Force Tracker software includes a very well designed Dispatch, Tracking, and Scheduling Board. Service agents have a 360-degree view of the customer, jobs, and field technicians. They can create a work order from any case and track mobile employees. Mobile employees in the field now have access to the customer's full service and buying history, empowering them to easily resolve any issue that may arise and upsell the customer on another product. Using features like scheduling and optimization, Field Service Tracker takes dispatching one step further by applying a layer of intelligence. Scheduling is automated based on skills, availability, and location to perfect on-site service.
Customer service moves fast and forward-thinking companies need real-time access to their service data. Field Service Tracker enables all service employees to update work orders, issue change requests and adjust job status, anytime, anywhere and on any device. A staggering 65% of field service workers still print out their service tickets and bring them in their vehicles, slowing down the service process.
Now, an employee in the field can see their open work orders on their mobile device; update them throughout the day as they complete jobs, and all the information is seamlessly updated in System.
"We are just beginning to see what customer service can look like in the era of mobile and IoT," said Mark Robinson, Director Sales at Field Force Tracker. "Field Service Tracker gives companies tools that are designed for them to deliver exceptional customer experience. The amazing set of features in Field Force Tracker let them manage all aspects of their service operations with ease and at a very low cost."
About Field Force Tracker
With Field Force Tracker customers can create service schedule and route quickly, dispatch sooner, collect correct information at once in the field and invoice faster. The field service software makes it easy for users to eliminate waste, get more done in less time and be more profitable.
Field Force Tracker is a wholly owned unit of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. (http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com)
