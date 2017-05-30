News By Tag
GeoComm Mapping Solution Addresses Indoor 9-1-1 Location Accuracy Challenges
"This new mapping capability appears on a 9-1-1 calltaker's workstation map when a caller is using a mobile phone that has the capability to send the device location," explains John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Product Management and Innovation.
GeoComm has partnered with RapidSOS to show device-based hybrid location on a 9-1-1 calltaker mapping displays. Early test calls of this functionality show that device-based hybrid caller location was available by the time traditional Wireless Phase 1 (cell tower and sector) information came in, and the caller location was on average more accurate than traditional Wireless Phase 2 latitude / longitude positions calculated for mobile phones.
"It's very exciting to bring this type of innovation to 9-1-1 mapping and to begin to address the accuracy of indoor 9-1-1 call locations with the goal of improving emergency response," states Brosowsky.
GeoLynx Server is GeoComm's flagship 9-1-1 call mapping application deployed across the country in 9-1-1 communication centers of all sizes. In addition to this new functionality, GeoLynx Server provides detailed GIS maps with real-time 9-1-1 caller locations. 9-1-1 calltakers use GeoLynx Server to see locations of 9-1-1 calls originating from landline and wireless phones, VoIP devices, and telematics services. GeoLynx Server integrates with any Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), or Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) to provide advanced mapping in the PSAP as well as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) functionality.
Stop by GeoComm's booth #427 at this week's NENA Conference to see GeoLynx Server with indoor mapping.
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit http://www.geo-
