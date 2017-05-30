News By Tag
Prison Break star Amin El Gamal to Host Lambda Legal's 25th Annual West Coast Liberty Awards
Lambda Legal is excited to announce Prison Break star, Amin El Gamal, will host their 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards on June 7th, 2017.
Lambda Legal's 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards is an evening of tribute to those who fight for the rights of the LGBT community and everyone living with HIV. The evening at TAO includes red carpet arrivals, a robust cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, silent-auction and awards presentation. Guests will gather to celebrate two incredible honorees – Toyota North America and Asian Pacific Islander (API) Equality.
The Liberty Award is Lambda Legal's highest honor, annually presented to individuals, organizations and leaders whose efforts, advocacy and policies contribute to a world of greater equality for all.
Annually recognized as a "Diversity Leader," and included in DiversityInc.'s Top 50 Companies for Diversity in 10 of the past 11 years, as well as being listed among the Top 10 Companies for LGBT Employees, Toyota has led by example. Lambda Legal has long known that justice for LGBT people and everyone living with HIV comes not just through court decisions, but when equality permeates the everyday experiences of LGBT people's families, communities and workplaces, whether they be a customer or an employee – including workplaces like Toyota. While Lambda Legal seeks legal change, we also strive to change public opinion, a cause amplified when companies like Toyota stand up and say no to discrimination.
Founded in 2005, API Equality-LA is an LGBTQ rights and racial justice organization that organizes Asian Pacific Islander (API) LGBTQ leaders and builds grassroots community power to create change in the API community. Initially founded to win marriage equality in California, API Equality-LA now leads on API LGBTQ issues ranging from advancing trans justice to winning just and equitable immigration policies and practices. API Equality-LA volunteer leaders have one-on-one conversations with thousands of community members, organize conscious building workshops and trainings, and advocate for social justice through civic engagement, protests, and actions. With an ethnically and linguistically diverse and intergenerational leadership and volunteer base, API Equality-LA has garnered tremendous broad-based support from elected officials, organizations, and the community-at-
About Lambda Legal:
In 1973, Lambda Legal unleashed the first sustained resistance—both in the courts and in the court of public opinion—to fight laws and policies that discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and later, HIV status.
Since then, Lambda Legal's strategic blend of courtroom victories and public policy reforms have transformed America, winning the civil rights and freedoms—as well as the public support—that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community enjoys today.
For more information about Lambda Legal, please visitwww.lambdalegal.org
For more information about the event, please visit www.lambdalegal.org/
Media Contact
Illumination PR
emily@illuminationpr.com
