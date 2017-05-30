 
News By Tag
* Red Wing Shoes
* New Business
* Fort Myers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Red Wing Shoes returns to Fort Myers

Iconic brand offers largest selection of work footwear in Lee County
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Red Wing Shoes
New Business
Fort Myers

Industry:
Business

Location:
Cape Coral - Florida - US

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Red Wing Shoes, one of the most historic and beloved shoe brands in the country has returned to Fort Myers. The workhorse of work shoes, Red Wing recently opened at 11150 South Cleveland Avenue in Page Field Commons.

Customers who shop at the Fort Myers location are greeted by a certified fit specialist who is trained to ensure customers get the best fit possible for both feet and work environment. Customers also receive complimentary boot checkups, cleaning and conditioning, along with replacement laces for the life of the Red Wing footwear. Red Wing devotees and any workers who are on their feet during the course of their job will discover the latest in Red Wing work products, including purpose-built footwear from the Red Wing brand plus products from the company's WORX and Irish Setter lines and the Red Wing Heritage collection.

Owner Edgar Harris, a retired veteran of the Marine Corps who proudly served for 22 years, was inspired to open his own Red Wing store after his long time military friend's endeavor into a Red Wing store in Louisiana met with success. Since opening, Harris has already discovered a hard-working Lee County customer base that appreciates this local source for the quality products they need and deserve. Red Wing designs and constructs shoes and boots that stand the test of time, serving the construction, medical, foodservice and sanitation industries and many more.

Harris said, "We're thrilled to be a part of the Southwest Florida community and excited to support everyone that shares the Red Wing Shoe Company's passion for this iconic brand."

Harris, who holds a Florida Veteran & Minority Business Certification, plans to expand the Red Wings brand and open more stores in the year ahead, and looks forward to helping educate customers on the quality and fit of Red Wing brand shoes.

The Fort Myers location provides the only Red Wing store between Port Charlotte and Naples. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call the store at (239) 887-3494 (tel:(239)%20887-3494) or visit stores.redwing.com/fort-myers-fl for more information.

About the Brand

Founded in Red Wing, Minnesota, Red Wing has been providing superior quality and outstanding service to its customers for over 100 years. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multi-channel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned ecommerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide today, and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minn. and Potosi, Mo.

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:Red Wing Shoes
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Red Wing Shoes, New Business, Fort Myers
Industry:Business
Location:Cape Coral - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share