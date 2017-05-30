News By Tag
Red Wing Shoes returns to Fort Myers
Iconic brand offers largest selection of work footwear in Lee County
Customers who shop at the Fort Myers location are greeted by a certified fit specialist who is trained to ensure customers get the best fit possible for both feet and work environment. Customers also receive complimentary boot checkups, cleaning and conditioning, along with replacement laces for the life of the Red Wing footwear. Red Wing devotees and any workers who are on their feet during the course of their job will discover the latest in Red Wing work products, including purpose-built footwear from the Red Wing brand plus products from the company's WORX and Irish Setter lines and the Red Wing Heritage collection.
Owner Edgar Harris, a retired veteran of the Marine Corps who proudly served for 22 years, was inspired to open his own Red Wing store after his long time military friend's endeavor into a Red Wing store in Louisiana met with success. Since opening, Harris has already discovered a hard-working Lee County customer base that appreciates this local source for the quality products they need and deserve. Red Wing designs and constructs shoes and boots that stand the test of time, serving the construction, medical, foodservice and sanitation industries and many more.
Harris said, "We're thrilled to be a part of the Southwest Florida community and excited to support everyone that shares the Red Wing Shoe Company's passion for this iconic brand."
Harris, who holds a Florida Veteran & Minority Business Certification, plans to expand the Red Wings brand and open more stores in the year ahead, and looks forward to helping educate customers on the quality and fit of Red Wing brand shoes.
The Fort Myers location provides the only Red Wing store between Port Charlotte and Naples. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call the store at (239) 887-3494 (tel:(239)%20887-
About the Brand
Founded in Red Wing, Minnesota, Red Wing has been providing superior quality and outstanding service to its customers for over 100 years. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multi-channel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned ecommerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide today, and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minn. and Potosi, Mo.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
