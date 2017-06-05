 
Join the Force in Webinar to know How Brands Win in Moments that Matter

The webinar would concentrate on effective methods on brand wining and the changing market scenario of online and offline branding.
 
 
WOBURN, Mass. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're an aspirant marketing personal or looking forward to learn more about the branding process to win the targeted customer, then register yourself to the webinar conducted on June 14, 2017 by Vivek Gupta, CEO of Marketing Mindz. Named, "How Brands Win in Moments that Matter", the webinar would concentrate on effective methods on brand wining and the changing market scenario of online and offline branding.

Topics covered in the webinar are:

New Battleground for Brands: The Moment

Every business has to grab the opportunity comes across and stay updated with the changing face of branding and marketing. Thinking creatively and staying ahead in the battleground helps in the success of the business. This webinar section will help in gaining the momentum in the branding war.

The Rise of Mobile

Mobile branding or marketing is the biggest step in today's online promotion and beneficial for a company to reach its targeted customer. Over the year, mobile branding has picked up the market and gives ample opportunity for marketer to reach their targeted customers.

Google makes Connections across the World

Google has been the key source of branding for companies. Various brands have used Google and its marketing feature for branding purpose. The webinar will throw some light on different Google features helping to reach targeted customers.

Keys to Mobile Success

Mobile can be an important tool for successful branding. The webinar will help marketers to know how mobile can help brands to taste the success through different tactics.

Be Useful, Be Quick

For a brand, it is important to be quick when it comes to marketing the product. Creating and implementing the idea in the quick way is one to be successful in the market. Learn how to be quick to be ahead in the competitive branding market.

FAQ Round

Last but not the least, the webinar will end with FAQ round where guest can clear their doubts with Vivek Gupta. So join to clear all the unanswered questions.

Know more about the webinar - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-brands-win-in-moments-th...


About Marketing Mindz

Marketing Mindz is an award winning digital marketing company working closely with clients across the world. Having earned an excellent standard, company blends effective strategies with rich creative service for every brand undertaken.

Vivek Gupta
+1 650 264 9669
info@marketingmindz.com
