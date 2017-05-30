News By Tag
* Win
* Game
* Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New App Gives Away $500+ Cash Through a Skill-Based Ad Gamification System
The app features a series of 15 puzzles for users to solve, each "level" increasing in difficulty. At the end of each "AdBreak®" competition, the fastest player to solve the puzzle on Level 15 is deemed the winner and can receive the prize through PayPal. Each level allows the user to view an ad image for 5-15 seconds while a branded audio clip is heard, and then the image is broken apart into glass-like puzzle pieces. The user is then timed in assembling the pieces back together by tapping to rotate them and dragging them into place. Once each puzzle is solved, the player can visit the advertiser's websites or offers, and can share the game score on social media.
More details and a schedule of prizes can be seen at https://www.consumerbreak.com
By introducing incentivized gamified ads, ConsumerBreak creates a mutually beneficial advertising/
Advertising on ConsumerBreak is open to anyone, and pricing is based on a CPE (cost per engagement) campaign package that is purchased online. These packages, as well as more details and average engagement statistics are available at their website.
From ConsumerBreak:
"50% of our ad revenue is shared directly with our game winners as cash prizes. The prize value is directly proportional to the play count. As traffic increases, it will enable us to offer even larger prizes, which will draw further traffic and continue the cycle. Imagine… in the massively exploding $49B U.S. mobile ad market, millions of dollars could actually be given away to consumers every year on ConsumerBreak!
#ConsumerBreak #AdBreak
ConsumerBreak is only available to residents of the U.S. who are at least 18 years of age. They plan to launch an Android app and introduce many more never-before-
Download the ConsumerBreak app now! https://itunes.apple.com/
Media Contact
Lindsey Summers
press@consumerbreak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse