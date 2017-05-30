News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Primo Survey Offers Free Online Survey Tools for Students
Primo Survey Software offers free access to survey tool which help students to simply create unlimited smart and professional web-based survey, polls and questionnaires. The survey reports can be shared and embedded through all mediums such as email, social media and more. The tool facilitates the student to design, create complex online surveys from the scratch and customize it. Primo Survey's questionnaire and templates include both quantitative and qualitative types of questions, branches, skip logic, and attractive layouts. All the surveys can be performed easily without the use of plug-ins and eventually helps you in saving ample amount of time.Some of the Key Features of Primo Survey Software:
• Create unlimited surveys for Free
• View Responses in Real time
• Export your survey in various format
• Customize themes and template
• Data Security and integrity
Primo Survey Software is among the prominent providers of free online survey software and polls. They provide cost-effective and user-friendly online survey software & questionnaire tools for data collection. Using these tools the students can easily collect the responses from free online surveys, and view and analyze the results in an online graphical interface. Primo Survey software allows the students to get real-time instant survey results, and conduct quality data collection, and analyze the detailed analytics. Primo Survey Software provide students with full featured free survey and poll software available with an unlimited number of questions, templates, responses collection along with many reporting features.
In order for students to take advantage from this exclusive survey tool certain requirements are necessary.Primo Survey made it very simple just you need to request a demo or sign up for a free to get started with your online survey today. For any queries email us at office@primosurvey.com or you may contact us at +40-373-784100.
About the Company:
Primosurvey.com is among the leading providers of featured Free Survey and Poll Software. We provide best of the class online software tool that helps you to instantly create professional, real-time online surveys with an easy to use powerful survey editor. We offer free survey for businesses, academic institutions, and organizations to all shapes and sizes. Primo Survey strive to provide easy-to-use online, powerful enough tool for professional researchers. Primo Survey software is hosted in a secure location and our software infrastructure is regularly updated with the latest security patches and permanently tested.
Contact
Primo Survey Software
+40373484100
***@primosurvey.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse