 
News By Tag
* Online Survey Software
* Online Survey Tools Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bucharest
  Bucharest
  Romania
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Primo Survey Offers Free Online Survey Tools for Students

 
 
logo-200
logo-200
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Survey Software
* Online Survey Tools Free

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Bucharest - Bucharest - Romania

Subject:
* Surveys

BUCHAREST, Romania - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Primo Survey Software brings in free survey tools, questionnaire and templates for students who wish to conduct their research and aim to achieve faster & better results within a short span of time.

Primo Survey Software offers free access to survey tool which help students to simply create unlimited smart and professional web-based survey, polls and questionnaires. The survey reports can be shared and embedded through all mediums such as email, social media and more. The tool facilitates the student to design, create complex online surveys from the scratch and customize it. Primo Survey's questionnaire and templates include both quantitative and qualitative types of questions, branches, skip logic, and attractive layouts. All the surveys can be performed easily without the use of plug-ins and eventually helps you in saving ample amount of time.Some of the Key Features of Primo Survey Software:

• Create unlimited surveys for Free
• View Responses in Real time
• Export your survey in various format
• Customize themes and template
• Data Security and integrity

Primo Survey Software is among the prominent providers of free online survey software and polls. They provide cost-effective and user-friendly online survey software & questionnaire tools for data collection. Using these tools the students can easily collect the responses from free online surveys, and view and analyze the results in an online graphical interface. Primo Survey software allows the students to get real-time instant survey results, and conduct quality data collection, and analyze the detailed analytics. Primo Survey Software provide students with full featured free survey and poll software available with an unlimited number of questions, templates, responses collection along with many reporting features.

In order for students to take advantage from this exclusive survey tool certain requirements are necessary.Primo Survey made it very simple just you need to request a demo or sign up for a free to get started with your online survey today. For any queries email us at office@primosurvey.com or you may contact us at +40-373-784100.

About the Company:

Primosurvey.com is among the leading providers of featured Free Survey and Poll Software. We provide best of the class online software tool that helps you to instantly create professional, real-time online surveys with an easy to use powerful survey editor. We offer free survey for businesses, academic institutions, and organizations to all shapes and sizes. Primo Survey strive to provide easy-to-use online, powerful enough tool for professional researchers. Primo Survey software is hosted in a secure location and our software infrastructure is regularly updated with the latest security patches and permanently tested.

Contact
Primo Survey Software
+40373484100
***@primosurvey.com
End
Source:Primo Survey Software
Email:***@primosurvey.com
Tags:Online Survey Software, Online Survey Tools Free
Industry:Software
Location:Bucharest - Bucharest - Romania
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share