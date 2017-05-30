Zachary Tinkle endures tumultuous evening to WIN Heat Race and place second in feature race at Madison International Speedway
Fuel and engine issues didn't keep Tinkle from getting on the track and performing during the Central States Region Super Cups season opener
Then, qualifying came. Tinkle's car would not perform. He came in last in qualifying because of a slow car that died upon exit from the race track. Additional fixes were made to the engine prior to the heat race, but almost not in time for Tinkle to get into the track. As cars were leaving to line up, the car started up again, but another setback was a glitch with the lift. Several people literally lifted Tinkle's car off the lift to get him in the race. Starting from the pole, Tinkle led every lap of the race that ended under caution from the #75 car making a spin in turn 2. He amazingly took the checkered flag with a car that just a short while prior wasn't starting.
Hopeful that this was a sign that luck had changed, Tinkle hopped in his mini cup car ready to start the feature race. Unfortunately, when it came time to line up, the car wouldn't start. His crew chief and spotter, Brad Tinkle, came back down from the spotters' stand to deal with the issue. At the very last minute that Zachary could get on the track he took his place in the lineup. Tinkle led the first three laps from the pole and went back and forth for several laps. With 14 laps to go, Tinkle spun in Turn 2 and had to go to the back of the field for bringing the field to caution. Within several laps, Tinkle passed the entire field to get up to the front in second place where he ended the race after making a good run for the win.
This performance will place Zachary Tinkle starting the season at second place in points with the Central States Region Super Cups.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.
Contact
Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse