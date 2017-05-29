Ivana Hamilton wins Mrs. Delaware America Pageant 2017. Heads to Mrs. America!

Delaware has a new Queen! Ivana Hamilton of Magnolia, took top honors at the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant held over the weekend, June 3rd, at the historic Schwartz Center of Arts. The packed audience watched with enthusiasm as Tetra Shockley, Esq, crowned her successor at the star-studded event. Ivana will now move on to compete Mrs. America, in August, alongside 50 more beautiful women from around the country!