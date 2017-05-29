Ivana Hamilton wins Mrs. Delaware America Pageant 2017. Heads to Mrs. America!
Delaware has a new Queen! Ivana Hamilton of Magnolia, took top honors at the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant held over the weekend, June 3rd, at the historic Schwartz Center of Arts. The packed audience watched with enthusiasm as Tetra Shockley, Esq, crowned her successor at the star-studded event. Ivana will now move on to compete Mrs. America, in August, alongside 50 more beautiful women from around the country!
"As Mrs. Delaware America 2017, I will encourage others to spend more time with our seniors living in residential care facilities."
Ivana graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Management. As a baking guru she loves utilizing her baking and pastry arts training to create healthier alternatives. She is also an aficionado of Latin/ballroom dances particularly Salsa and East Coast Swing. She is married to Daniel Hamilton, who has dual jobs as both a cell company solution specialist and a U.S. Army soldier in the National Guard.
The prize package Ivana won year includes a round-trip ticket to Mrs. America in Las Vegas, hair services, spa services, tanning services, photo-shoots and much more!
The contestant's competed in three categories: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%) and Evening Gown (25%). The woman who had the highest overall score of the evening won the top prize. They also competed for the "Best Costume," an award given to the contestant who wore a costume that best represented the spirit of Delaware.
The evening's events included entertainment provided by the Stage light Dance Studio and the crowing of Little Miss Delaware America 2017 who will make appearances with her big sister, Mrs. Delaware America 2017.
The event was hosted by Rick Bernstein with music by DJ Alkimist. The star-studded judges were:
Shane Lewis: Reality-show star, Discovery Channel "Naked and Afraid"
Stacy Adams: Owner, Fitness Together-Georgetown
Alina Pfifer: Mrs. Delaware America 2015
Here are the results:
Winner: Ivana Hamilton-Mrs. Magnolia DE America 2017
1st RU- Kimberly Phillips - Mrs. Camden DE America 2017
2nd RU- Elissa Troise-Greco:
Fitness Award: Ivana Hamilton
Sponsorship Award: Elissa Troise-Greco
Leadership Award: Camille Johnson
Mrs. Photogenic: Elissa Troise-Greco
Mrs. Congeniality:
Fabulous Face: Elissa Troise-Greco
Best Costume: Ivana Hamilton
