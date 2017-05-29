News By Tag
Bianca Ryan To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday June 7th, 2017
America's Got Talent Season One Winner Bianca Ryan will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
By the age of 11, Bianca Ryan had already made history as the very first winner of America's Got Talent on NBC, released her major label debut, and earned public praise from the likes of Quincy Jones and Simon Cowell who described her as "potentially one of the best singers I have ever heard in my life." In between constant touring, the Philadelphia-
However, everything almost fell apart. At the end of 2016, she underwent a series of surgeries, culminating with operations on her vocal cords and stomach. Shocking doctors and voice coaches, her range actually increased by three notes on the low end and five notes on the high end. Now, Bianca tells the story with her new EP produced by Scott Stallone and its lead single "One Day."
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Bianca Ryan and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Bianca Ryan live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
