Industry News





Bianca Ryan To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday June 7th, 2017

America's Got Talent Season One Winner Bianca Ryan will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Bianca Ryan will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her new single "One Day", her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

By the age of 11, Bianca Ryan had already made history as the very first winner of America's Got Talent on NBC, released her major label debut, and earned public praise from the likes of Quincy Jones and Simon Cowell who described her as "potentially one of the best singers I have ever heard in my life." In between constant touring, the Philadelphia-based singer and songwriter recorded the fan favorite True Meaning of Christmas EP in 2009 with producer Anthony Marinelli [Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie]. Shining on the big screen, she starred in the 2014 film We Are Kings. Meanwhile, her 2015 independent single "Alice" clocked over 1.7 million YouTube views and 959K Spotify streams. World-renowned for her expansive range, powerful delivery, and seismic energy, Bianca won the hearts of millions, and her journey had only just begun.

However, everything almost fell apart. At the end of 2016, she underwent a series of surgeries, culminating with operations on her vocal cords and stomach. Shocking doctors and voice coaches, her range actually increased by three notes on the low end and five notes on the high end. Now, Bianca tells the story with her new EP produced by Scott Stallone and its lead single "One Day."

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Bianca Ryan and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Bianca Ryan live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow Bianca Ryan on Twitter @BiancaRyan

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
