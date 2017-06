Bianca Ryan To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday June 7th, 2017

America's Got Talent Season One Winner Bianca Ryan will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.

Bianca Ryan will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her new single "One Day", her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.By the age of 11, Bianca Ryan had already made history as the very first winner of America's Got Talent on NBC, released her major label debut, and earned public praise from the likes of Quincy Jones and Simon Cowell who described her as "potentially one of the best singers I have ever heard in my life." In between constant touring, the Philadelphia-based singer and songwriter recorded the fan favorite True Meaning of Christmas EP in 2009 with producer Anthony Marinelli [Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie]. Shining on the big screen, she starred in the 2014 film We Are Kings. Meanwhile, her 2015 independent single "Alice" clocked over 1.7 million YouTube views and 959K Spotify streams. World-renowned for her expansive range, powerful delivery, and seismic energy, Bianca won the hearts of millions, and her journey had only just begun.However, everything almost fell apart. At the end of 2016, she underwent a series of surgeries, culminating with operations on her vocal cords and stomach. Shocking doctors and voice coaches, her range actually increased by three notes on the low end and five notes on the high end. Now, Bianca tells the story with her new EP produced by Scott Stallone and its lead single "One Day."The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Bianca Ryan and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large.