Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

-- On Wednesday, May 24th, over 100 guests gathered for the May Charity Coalition luncheon in the Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom. Guests were treated to a 5-star meal and an afternoon of inspiration on how greater coordination between like-minded charities help improve the community.Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison. Mr. Pires stated the Charity Coalition's purpose is "to provide a networking event where like-minded non-profit leaders and activists can gather, share resources and partner on community projects."Accomplished actress and humanitarian Kelly Preston addressed the guests on the importance of volunteering within the community. Ms. Preston gave an example of her own volunteer work with the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a non-profit watchdog organization that investigates psychiatric abuses in the field of mental health.Pastor Mary Rieves also spoke about her non-profit, TAG-IN: Teaching Another Generation in Need. She told of their mission to inspire youth that are confident in who they are in order to help other youth in their schools, communities, and around the world. They aim to train the next generation to be bold and courageous while learning how to function effectively in society.Mr. Pires closed the event by encouraging each of the representatives from the different charities to work together to achieve their objectives of a better community and a more courageous youth.For more information on holding an event for your non-profit organization in the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.