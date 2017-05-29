 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Kelly Preston
* Celebrity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029


Community Charity Coalition – Inspiring the Next Generation

 
 
Charity Coalition
Charity Coalition
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Charity
Kelly Preston
Celebrity

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Clearwater - Florida - US

CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, May 24th, over 100 guests gathered for the May Charity Coalition luncheon in the Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom. Guests were treated to a 5-star meal and an afternoon of inspiration on how greater coordination between like-minded charities help improve the community.

Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison. Mr. Pires stated the Charity Coalition's purpose is "to provide a networking event where like-minded non-profit leaders and activists can gather, share resources and partner on community projects."

Accomplished actress and humanitarian Kelly Preston addressed the guests on the importance of volunteering within the community. Ms. Preston gave an example of her own volunteer work with the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a non-profit watchdog organization that investigates psychiatric abuses in the field of mental health.

Pastor Mary Rieves also spoke about her non-profit, TAG-IN: Teaching Another Generation in Need. She told of their mission to inspire youth that are confident in who they are in order to help other youth in their schools, communities, and around the world. They aim to train the next generation to be bold and courageous while learning how to function effectively in society.

Mr. Pires closed the event by encouraging each of the representatives from the different charities to work together to achieve their objectives of a better community and a more courageous youth.

For more information on holding an event for your non-profit organization in the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

About the Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
***@churchofscientology.net
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@churchofscientology.net
Tags:Charity, Kelly Preston, Celebrity
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientology Information Center PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share