America's role in the Paris Climate Accord Pact will end in 2020. Key Senate and all House seats will be at stake in 2018. Voters can Resist Best NOW!
Climate change is an environmental issue, not about partisan politics or party. Bipartisan Congressional pressure can insure our planet and help ensure its members' reelection. By sharing this petition we can remind elected officials that they serve only at the pleasure of 'The People'.
In order to help save the USA's leadership role in the Paris Pact (and perhaps the World) MISSIonLINES has launched easy-to-remember web addresses to share online, on radio and TV, in print and by word of mouth:
SaveClimateAccord.com is a direct link to Reuters report " World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact"
EnvironmentalBest.com opens California Governor Jerry Brown's press release "CA Governor Brown, NY Governor Cuomo and WA Governor Inslee Announce Formation of U.S. Climate Alliance -Brown, Cuomo and Inslee Will Serve as Co-Chairs, Urge Other States to Join Alliance "
Together these three MISSIonLINES (MISSIon + onLINE) deliver a complete and compelling story.
By signing and circulating the petition at ResistBest.com we can remind our elected officials that Congress, whether Democrats, Republicans or Independents, can voice American voters' demand that the Adminstration reverse its expressed intent to withdraw from the Paris Pact NOW.
MISSIonLINES is not a political voice, only a profoundly concerned one. This is not about Republicans - or Democrats - or Independents, it is about abrogating world leadership. If bipartisan pressure is not brought to bear on the White House NOW, the majority of Amercans will have the opportunity to resist best in the 2018 elections.
