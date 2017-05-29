America's role in the Paris Climate Accord Pact will end in 2020. Key Senate and all House seats will be at stake in 2018. Voters can Resist Best NOW!

Climate change is an environmental issue, not about partisan politics or party. Bipartisan Congressional pressure can insure our planet and help ensure its members' reelection. By sharing this petition we can remind elected officials that they serve only at the pleasure of 'The People'.