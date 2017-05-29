Arabia CSR Network to hold certified training on fundamentals of CSR and sustainability

Leading CSR training provider offers combination of lectures, discussion and exercises on how CSR can strategically contribute to organisational performance

-- UAE, June 4, 2017 – The Arabia CSR Network has announced that it will be conducting a three-day accredited training course on the fundamentals of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability for companies and individuals seeking to better understand and assess how CSR and sustainability can add value to the company. The training will be held in Dubai, UAE from July 11 to 13, 2017.The training is designed to provide an introductory framework for participants looking to build their understanding of CSR and sustainability and learn more about the opportunities and benefits of engaging companies in CSR through instructive as well as practical approaches, presented through lectures, discussions and exercises. Through the course, participants who are tasked by their companies to develop their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibilities can be aided in developing an effective CSR and sustainability practice and find ways to realise the full potential that CSR offers as a strategic management tool. Companies wishing to take part can hold the sessions in-house where certified ACSRN training specialists can come and facilitate the sessions.Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network, said: "Incorporating CSR programs in their business agenda can bring in immense value for companies, however it is necessary to start a CSR plan based on a clear understanding of what it is before taking a step forward. We are confident this training session will present valuable insights to individuals and organisations seeking to seriously engage their business in CSR and sustainability.""As a leading knowledge provider in the region, our training sessions have always been very productive, run by our trainers and practitioners who are nominated by reputable international institutions. It is Arabia CSR Network's mission to contribute in enhancing skills in the region, particularly in a niche sector like CSR and sustainability, which is essential in a knowledge-based society," concluded Al Marashi.Participants who complete the training course and undergo the assessment exercise provided at the end of the training will be able to receive a certificate of attainment. The certification will testify that the participant has sufficient knowledge on the subject based on the training module. Training sessions will include various topics such as the definition of corporate social responsibility and examples of implementation and reporting.Arabia CSR Network is the region's certified training partner of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the leading international body that has developed the renowned GRI guidelines for sustainability reporting. The Network has successfully trained more than 338 professionals across the Arab region, paving the way for 124 GRI-G4 based sustainability reports to be produced by entities from the public and private sectors in the Middle East.The registration for the upcoming training is now open to interested parties who can ﬁll in the registration form by contacting admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or calling Arabia CSR Network on +971 4 3448622 for further details.