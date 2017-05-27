News By Tag
Kayak Launch Ramp Added to Channel Islands Harbor
The installation of the kayak launch ramp expands access to the Harbor waters for kayakers. Kayakers may also continue to launch from Hobie Beach, the launch ramp, and day docks around the Harbor.
"We couldn't be more pleased to increase access for the growing community of kayakers," said Lyn Krieger, Ventura County Harbor Department Director. "This flexible, easy-to-use launch makes getting into a kayak easier for kayakers, from beginners to experts."
Harbor Department maintenance staff recently installed the EZ Kayak Launch. The launch ramp features: integrated paddle notches that make launching and docking safe and easy; a V-shaped entry which centers a kayak for consistent, stable, and confident launches; and a wider format which allows visitors to launch kayaks and canoes.
As the first recreational harbor in Ventura County, Channel Islands Harbor has become one of the largest in California. It now includes over 300 acres of land and water, but the initial development included only a small portion of the current harbor area. Additional construction took place over the years, including the west channel of the harbor, along Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Road. Development of the harbor has been largely accomplished through leases with private developers, who have constructed eight marinas (not including the three constructed by the County) comprising over 2200 boat slips, two hotels, two yacht club buildings, two boat yards, three shopping areas, restaurants, a Maritime Museum, over 100 condominiums and 485 apartments. In addition, public agencies have provided parks, restrooms, the public launch ramp and parking for the public. For more information on Channel Islands Harbor visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.
