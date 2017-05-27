 
NYC Maufacturing Company Specializing in Embroidery for Tee Shirts, Scrubs, Lab Coats and Hats

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc 1200 Lexington Ave NYC, NY 10028 kwphotolab@gmail.com Call Now 212 466 0707 ask for Katherine Waldman
 
 
VcardClassiclab400.
NEW YORK - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Upper East Side Photo Lab in NYC specializing in  custom photo printing, embroidery on tee shirts, scrubs, lab coats and hats.

Thanks for visiting my site

http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc is a NYC based one stop shop manufacturing company specializing in custom embroidery services and photo print services for all types of events, individuals and organizations. Our customers include large and small corporations from local and national corporations, schools, banks, church groups, temples, clubs, theme parks, state parks,non-profits, movies, television shows, yacht clubs, hospitals, individuals and who need of high quality embroidery and print services.

 Our graphic design team can create  an idea you want to personalize as a gift for a friend.We can create one shirt or 1000, we offer a high quality product  and fast turnaround time.High quality tee shirts,lab coats,scrubs  in a variety of colors and sizes.

contact us for  FREE ESTIMATE

212 466 0707

