Michelle Christie, Founder of No Limits and 2017 CNN Hero, Featured on June's MASTERS Audio Club b

Dr. Michelle Christie, a leader in the field of deafness, founded No Limits to help underserved and economically disadvantaged children with hearing loss and their families. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, she shares her lifelong commitment and of
After 18 years in the entertainment industry, Michelle changed her career path and earned her masters and doctorate degrees in education so she could follow her dream of working with children with hearing loss who speak and listen. No Limits continues to be the country's only theater group for children with hearing loss learning to speak. Michelle has written and produced all of the children's plays, tailoring them to meet the young actors' individual needs and using techniques that promote clarity of speech, expansion of language, and an abundance of confidence.
After traveling around the country working with children and families, Michelle realized that children who reside in poverty often lack the resources to excel in school. In 2002, she expanded No Limits to provide auditory, speech, and language training year-round to impoverished deaf children in the Los Angeles area and she opened additional centers and expanded its services to reach more communities and help deaf children learn the essential skills needed to graduate from college and become successful, productive members of society.
Michelle has made it her mission to bring awareness to government officials to make policy changes that will benefit the educational outcome of children with hearing loss. She started a grassroots effort to educate people across the world about the struggles and triumphs of people with hearing loss who have been raised using spoken language rather than sign language. Her passion is embodied in a national production and book titled Silent NO MORE. The show has been performed across the country and at the Kennedy Center with cast members sharing their inspiring stories to sold-out audiences.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Michelle will warm your heart with her lifelong commitment to serving underprivileged deaf children and give you an educated view into that world.
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
