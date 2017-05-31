EDUKAN and Wichita State University Partner to Offer College Students Additional Online Course Options
"EDUKAN has been a leader in online education since its inception. Now, with our 20th year anniversary fast-approaching, our vision of providing an unparalleled opportunity for growth and cost-savings continues by offering seamless pathways to completion with our esteemed partner schools," said Esther Lahargoue, EDUKAN's Chief Executive Officer.
"Wichita State University is proud to partner with EDUKAN in providing opportunities for Kansas students to finish what they started. With 8 fully-online Bachelor degrees in 15 disciplines in areas of business, education, engineering, health care, and liberal arts, WSU, together with EDUKAN, is able to provide a variety of options for students to complete a bachelor's degree regardless of where they live in Kansas." stated Dr. Richard Muma, Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management.
Lahargoue added, "Our new partnership with Wichita State University is yet another exciting step forward in providing diverse student populations with flexible online course options at an affordable price point, thereby advancing the goal of today's student to pursue education on their terms."
Under the agreement, EDUKAN and WSU, will promote the educational offerings of each institution that are already available for the student online. Additionally, they will be engaging in other online and offline activities from conferences, webinars, recruiting opportunities and sharing the benefits of their online college offerings to help students with low-cost class options, flexible schedules, accessibility and ease of transferring credits from EDUKAN's consortium schools to WSU according to the Kansas Board of Regents' transfer and articulation policies as well as WSU's transfer and articulation agreements in place with the six schools.
EDUKAN's distance education offering includes 205 plus courses year-round with 19 certificate and AA degree programs; while Wichita State University offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study, further expanding the number of fully accredited options for students who choose take advantage of this partnership.
"We are committed to providing 24/7 support to our fully-online students, regardless of where they live, and are eager to help make the transition from an EDUKAN school to WSU as seamless as possible." affirmed Dr. Mark Porcaro, Executive Director of Online Learning.
