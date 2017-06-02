 
Family-owned Pasta Shop Announces Father's Day Menu

Alenik family pays tribute to the late Chef David Alenik this Father's Day, with a celebration of food and family
 
 
Filet medallions at Pasta Shop
Filet medallions at Pasta Shop
 
LAS VEGAS - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery will be open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

The family-owned restaurant will offer a special menu for the holiday and will give all dads dining at Pasta Shop a complimentary cannoli.

Father's Day specials include:

Watermelon Feta Salad

Mixed wild greens, freshly diced watermelon, feta cheese and sweet red onion tossed in a homemade balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with honey sesame almonds $14.95 (Add chicken $4.25 shrimp $7.50 salmon $10.95)

Filet Medallions

Medallions of filet, caramelized onions and mushrooms served with cracked black pepper pappardelle pasta in a Madera wine sauce $34.95

Calamari Steak

Tender pieces of grilled calamari served over a bed of farfalle pasta in a scampi sauce surrounded with black tiger shrimp $34.95

Lobster Mac n Cheese

Hunks of Maine lobster & farfalle pasta baked to perfection in a rose champagne cream sauce $34.95

This is a particularly meaningful day for the Alenik family because this is the first Father's Day without chef and founder, David Alenik, who died in 2016.

"As difficult as it may be, we want to spend this day honoring his memory in his favorite place, the Pasta Shop," said his daughter, Bianca Alenik. "Both of our parents spent the last 28 years cultivating a space of warmth, love and wonderful Italian cuisine. Our family along with everyone who knew and loved Chef David will cherish this space for many more years to come. So let us all take this day, for even a moment, to send love and gratitude to our fathers, whether they are here with us or only in our hearts."

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery ( http://www.pastashop.com )  is at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, NV 89052 and may be reached at (702) 451-1893. It is open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Father's Day.

Source:Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery
