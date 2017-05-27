News By Tag
Techworks is Opening a New Location in Guilderland NY!
Techworks, established in 2002, by founders Christopher Coluccio and Keith Newell, is a full service technology consulting company.
"The opening of our Guilderland office is yet another step on our planned growth and evolution as a company," said CEO, Christopher Coluccio.
Techworks has a strong commitment to their community and surrounding areas. They currently serve the NY metro area but have attained a global reach including clients as far as Alaska and Scotland.
"This office further expands our reach in the upstate NY area, allows us to better serve the northern Connecticut market and allows us an entryway to the Massachusetts market," said CFO, Keith Newell.
Techworks offers a full suite of technology services including managed services, security solutions, infrastructure, and cloud services, just to name a few. Their mission statement is to help businesses increase productivity and get more out of the technology they invest in. Techworks specializes in solutions that safeguard and protect data and keep operations running smoothly.
"Continuing our mission of growth," said Coluccio, "we firmly stand by this important point: Your business deserves better technology and Techworks is here to deliver it."
Techworks will host their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 4pm.
The office is located at 2050 Western Ave Suite 202, Guilderland NY, 12084.
For more information, please call us at (518) 595-9915, email info@maketechwork.com, or visit our website, https://www.maketechwork.com.
Techworks Consulting, Inc.
6312851527
info@maketchwork.com
