Fine Dine with Exceptional Wine: One night from £143 per person
Tyddyn Llan Restaurant with Rooms in north Wales, not only has a Michelin star for its exquisite food conjured up by chef Bryan Webb, it also has, according to The Good Food Guide, the best wine cellar in the UK.
In fact, the winner was Tyddyn Llan Restaurant with Rooms, located on the edge of the village of Llandrillo in rural north Wales.
With a cellar of around 250 wines, the highly eclectic list is a result of Chef Bryan Webb and wife Susan's never-ending search for new and exciting labels on their travels.
Comments Bryan Webb: "Whilst we are proud to hold a Michelin star, that shouldn't automatically mean astronomical pricing of the wines – something that many restaurants are guilty of. For example, we sell three different vintages of Insignia from the Joseph Phelps winery in California, which will actually cost you more from an off licence in New York City than they would with dinner at Tyddyn Llan on the edge of Snowdonia in North Wales!
"We have almost 60 wines prices at £35 or under and we also offer 16 wines by the glass or carafe (55ml), which is ideal for anyone wanting to dine and who has to drive home. Of course, we also offer the opportunity for diners to stay in one of our comfortable rooms, enabling them to imbibe to their heart's delight".
Tyddyn Llan also has a constantly evolving 'Bin Ends' list with some great priced wines including a Luzon Monastrell 2011 from Spain for £20, and a Churton Sauvignon 2014 from Marlborough, New Zealand for £25.
The main list also has a choice of 15 different Champagnes, a broad selection of magnums and 10 dessert wines.
The list is backed by a broad range of apéritifs and a digestif list featuring an excellent range of Cognacs, Armagnacs, Calvados and Whiskies as well as Ports, Eaux-de-vie, Marcs and Liqueurs.
To see the full wine list CLICK HERE (http://www.tyddynllan.co.uk/
Tyddyn Llan is currently offering a special overnight package for just £143 per person (two sharing a room) which includes homemade shortbread and tea in the lounge on arrival, followed by the six-course tasting menu in the evening and five different glasses of wine (100ml) and full-Welsh breakfast in the morning.
Well behaved dogs welcome in some rooms for £10 per night.
Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).
