Bracketron Introduces A New, All-In-One Roadtripper Travel Pack
Kit includes travel pack, vent mount, EZCharge, Lightning/Micro-USB charge and sync cable.
The Roadtripper Travel Pack is the perfect companion for all travelers. This travel pack includes a 2.4 amp bullet charger, a stong, compact vent mount and a 1 meter Lightning/Micro-
Roadtripper lets you hit the road carefree, easily mounting and charging your phone, no matter where you go.
Bracketron has also introduced the Universal Tablet Headrest Magnet mount for your backseat travelers. The Bracketron Tablet Headrest Magnet Mount attaches securely to most 2-post headrests. The mount is compact with a stylish, streamlined design. The powerful magnet and adjustable hinges allows for versatile positioning for easy viewing in a range of environments. Perfect for your summer road trip. (http://bit.ly/
About Bracketron
Bracketron is the industry leader in universal mounting solutions and accessories for many of today's most popular mobile and handheld technologies including smartphone, tablet, GPS, camera and MP3. Bracketron offers a broad selection of mounting configuration options designed to offer an optimal level of flexibility and functionality. The company has broadened its product line to include a variety of flexible mounting options designed to extend the use of the device and enhance the overall user experience. For more information about Bracketron, visit www.bracketron.com.
Media Contact
Terri Cope
952-230-0252
***@bracketron.com
