Bracketron Introduces A New, All-In-One Roadtripper Travel Pack

-- Bracketron, an industry leader in universal mounts and accessories for mobile devices, announces the new Roadtripper Travel Pack.The Roadtripper Travel Pack is the perfect companion for all travelers. This travel pack includes a 2.4 amp bullet charger, a stong, compact vent mount and a 1 meter Lightning/Micro-USB charge and sync allowing you to quickly charge most your devices. You can easily store this compact vent mount, cable and charger in a stylish travel case. You can quickly and easily mount your device, keeping you hands free and focused on the road. Roadtripper is available at Bracketron.com ( http://bit.ly/ 2rK2WXX) for $29.99 and includes a travel case to fit everything included, along with a small rubberized vent mount that fits smartphones up to 3.5 inches.Roadtripper lets you hit the road carefree, easily mounting and charging your phone, no matter where you go.Bracketron has also introduced the Universal Tablet Headrest Magnet mount for your backseat travelers. The Bracketron Tablet Headrest Magnet Mount attaches securely to most 2-post headrests. The mount is compact with a stylish, streamlined design. The powerful magnet and adjustable hinges allows for versatile positioning for easy viewing in a range of environments. Perfect for your summer road trip. ( http://bit.ly/ 2qG5pOM ) for $39.99.