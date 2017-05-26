 
Local Bottle Manufacturer Kick Starts Production

Who: Liberty® Bottleworks When: May 30th – July 29th Goal: Raise $60,000 to retool existing equipment to be able to create an USA-made double-walled tumbler Link: www.kickstarter.com/projects/usamadetumbler/double-walled-tumbler-made-in-the-usa
 
 
YAKIMA, Wash. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- UNION GAP – Liberty® Bottleworks launches a Kickstarter campaign for a new double-walled tumbler product - the first double-walled tumbler that will be 100% made in the US. In the first 48-hours, Liberty® has raised over  $11,000 towards its $60,000 goal. The $60,000 will be used to retool their existing equipment so they can make the tumblers entirely at their own facility. This will in turn lower the cost for customers who want to buy the tumbler.

"Over the years, our customers' needs have evolved," says Aaron Collier, General Manager at Liberty®. "We decided to create a double-walled tumbler that keeps drinks hot or cold longer than our traditional bottle."

Liberty® is able to manufacture this new tumbler with a few parts they purchase from a local metal shop. However, using these parts is not efficient, and the bottles are costly to make. By the time the bottle reaches a customer, the price is not as affordable as Liberty® would like.

Collier says Liberty® Bottleworks is the only company making bottles exclusively in the US, and he's proud of that. Liberty® employs American workers, supports the local economy, and gives back to the local community.

Liberty® Bottleworks' commitment to community is reflected in the pledge packages available for people who donate to the Kickstarter campaign. For every donation over $35, Liberty® will give a water bottle to a local homeless shelter, with more bottles given for higher donations. These bottles will be a big help during the hot summer months. In the first 48 hours, it is up to 250 bottles to be donated to a local homeless shelter.

The campaign will run for two months, until July 29th. If the $60,000 goal is met, Liberty® will start production on the new manufacturing equipment in August, and they expect to be making the new tumblers by October.

People who would like to learn more about Liberty® Bottleowork's Kickstarter or make a donation can visit  https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/usamadetumbler/doubl...

###

ABOUT LIBERTY® BOTTLEWORKS

Liberty® Bottleworks was founded in Union Gap, Washington in 2011. Their American workers produce metal water bottles with custom designs, using recycled materials in a minimal-waste facility. Liberty® bottles help people express their individuality while staying hydrated. Their bottles are custom-designed, produced exclusively in the US, and made from recycled materials.

