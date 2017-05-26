News By Tag
Local Bottle Manufacturer Kick Starts Production
Who: Liberty® Bottleworks When: May 30th – July 29th Goal: Raise $60,000 to retool existing equipment to be able to create an USA-made double-walled tumbler Link: www.kickstarter.com/projects/usamadetumbler/double-walled-tumbler-made-in-the-usa
"Over the years, our customers' needs have evolved," says Aaron Collier, General Manager at Liberty®. "We decided to create a double-walled tumbler that keeps drinks hot or cold longer than our traditional bottle."
Liberty® is able to manufacture this new tumbler with a few parts they purchase from a local metal shop. However, using these parts is not efficient, and the bottles are costly to make. By the time the bottle reaches a customer, the price is not as affordable as Liberty® would like.
Collier says Liberty® Bottleworks is the only company making bottles exclusively in the US, and he's proud of that. Liberty® employs American workers, supports the local economy, and gives back to the local community.
Liberty® Bottleworks' commitment to community is reflected in the pledge packages available for people who donate to the Kickstarter campaign. For every donation over $35, Liberty® will give a water bottle to a local homeless shelter, with more bottles given for higher donations. These bottles will be a big help during the hot summer months. In the first 48 hours, it is up to 250 bottles to be donated to a local homeless shelter.
The campaign will run for two months, until July 29th. If the $60,000 goal is met, Liberty® will start production on the new manufacturing equipment in August, and they expect to be making the new tumblers by October.
People who would like to learn more about Liberty® Bottleowork's Kickstarter or make a donation can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/
###
ABOUT LIBERTY® BOTTLEWORKS
Liberty® Bottleworks was founded in Union Gap, Washington in 2011. Their American workers produce metal water bottles with custom designs, using recycled materials in a minimal-waste facility. Liberty® bottles help people express their individuality while staying hydrated. Their bottles are custom-designed, produced exclusively in the US, and made from recycled materials.
Media Contact
Kayla Dexter, Marketing Director
kayla@libertybottles.com
End
