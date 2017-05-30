LumenData to Lead Workshop on Aligning Big Data & Social Data to Generate Propensity Models at the MDM & Data Governance Summit San Francisco
Join LumenData's Chairman & Co-founder, Nimish Mehta, on July 12, in a discussion on techniques to develop models that provide insight into consumer behaviors and propensities.
Topics will be discussed in the context of case studies and will include
· Identifying and governing which big data, social data, and advertising data sources help comprise the "longitudinal"
· Understanding how to map these data sources to first-party MDM data
· Accommodating and addressing customer concerns about privacy and security when blending first- and third-party data
Tutorial: Aligning Big Data & Social Data to Generate Propensity Models
MDM & Data Governance Summit, San Francisco
Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 2:15-3:00 PM PST
Nimish Mehta is a seasoned technology executive with over twenty-five years of experience in managing global software businesses. He has held various executive positions at major high-tech companies including Senior VP of Enterprise Information Management at SAP, Group VP of Master Data and Integration at Siebel Systems, CEO at Stratify, Inc., which was acquired by Iron Mountain, and Senior VP at Oracle Corporation, where he reported directly to CEO Larry Ellison. Nimish holds an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management, an MSEE from the University of Toronto, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. As part of his Master thesis at the University of Toronto, Nimish invented the multi-touch technology found in most mobile devices today.
About MDM & Data Governance Summit San Francisco
While businesses in all industries transition into their digital future, master data is becoming increasingly important in enabling innovation and efficiency. The MDM & Data Governance Summit series provides essential market education and peer-to-peer networking with MDM veterans, innovators, and thought leaders. Attendees are presented with a mixture of leading industry analyst trend perspectives, a wide array of use cases, market-leading product-specific sessions, and best practice panel discussions.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's MDM offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
