Record-Breaking Success for 911 Restoration Franchise

911 Restoration Awards Ceremony

Contact

911 Restoration

***@911restorationinc.com 911 Restoration

End

-- 911 Restoration Franchise celebrated their annual tradition of recognizing their top performing franchisees of 2016 both in financial and community achievements with a record-breaking year at The Vineyards in Simi Valley, CA this past April.This year, more than 36% of their total branches surpassed over half a million in sales. Even more impressive, more than half of this group generated between $1 million and $5 million in sales, contributing to a record-breaking and overall prosperous year for the company. With an innovative, in-house marketing team, 911 Restoration corporate puts their brand in front of potential customers at all times, generating thousands of leads on a monthly basis for their franchisees. CEO of 911 Restoration, Idan Shpizear stated, "Our goal is to see franchisees succeed. Through our innovative approach to marketing, we have grown one-man operations into major regional restoration companies."On top of their powerful lead generation system, another contributing factor to their breakthrough success is an all-in-one business performance management system, Gazingle, a CRM created by CEO Idan. This cutting-edge technology for efficiency allows for finance monitoring, client communication, and customization. This means no more frivolous paperwork, less manpower, and overall increase in efficiency for their franchisees.In addition to 911 Restoration's top-performing financial year, 2016 also marks their most memorable year for community achievements with 911 Restoration of Central New York, 911 Restoration of Charlotte, 911 Restoration of Imperial County, 911 Restoration of Vancouver, and 911 Restoration of Virginia Beach taking home the award for Community Heroes. Each of the branches spoke passionately about their organizations that they help support and ended with an inspiring note to encourage others to give back to their own communities.The franchise owners are the reason why 911 Restoration is able to help so many homeowners day in and day out, and the company makes it a priority to honor their accomplishments.One of the main reasons why these branches gained such prosperity over the year was due to the hands-on nature of our corporate staff. They consistently take time to work with all the franchisees by hosting workshops throughout the year, as well as scheduling one-on-one meetings with branch owners to personally assist them when needed.About The Company:911 Restoration is a residential and commercial restoration company founded in 2003 that provides a fresh start to homeowners and businesses that face disasters. We specialize in offering water damage restoration, mold removal, fire damage restoration, sewage backup cleanup and comprehensive disaster restoration services. This innovative company is always up-to-date on implementing the most advanced technologies and techniques to both residential and commercial spaces. With more than 75 locations spread throughout the United States and Canada, 911 Restoration is always expanding and has plans to continue to steadily grow in order to offer assistance to as many homeowners and businesses as possible.For franchising opportunities, visit 911restorationfranchise.com.