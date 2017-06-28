 
IFYA Invites Froyo Fans to Dream Up Far-Out Froyo Flavors in a New Contest

The Far-Out Froyo Flavors Instagram contest invites frozen yogurt fans to share their most creative and appealing frozen yogurt flavor ideas with the International Frozen Yogurt Association.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) has just launched the Far-Out Froyo Flavors contest. Frozen yogurt fans are invited to share their most creative and appealing frozen yogurt flavor ideas.

Flavor ideas are being accepted on Instagram (follow IG account: @intlfroyoassn), #faroutfroyoflavors, from now until midnight, July 18, 2017 or by emailing the frozen yogurt flavor idea with the subject line, Far-Out Froyo Flavor Contest, to info@internationalfrozenyogurt.com.

Each entry will be judged for originality, appeal and practicality. One winner will be announced on July 29, 2017.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive a Sweet Gift Bag that includes the following:

• Froyo tote bag
• Miniso pink cat nap pillow
• Miniso black coin purse with key ring
• Miniso grey hardcover notebook
• Miniso mini lips frying pan
• Daiso pink popsicle pencil case
• Livework pen & pencil set
• Sugarfina Bear-y Smoothie bears, small cube, 3 oz
• Pressed Juicery & Sugarfina Green Juice gummy bears, half size, 7.6 oz

"We've had two creative frozen yogurt flavor contests in the past but these contests were for frozen yogurt shops. This year we wanted to give frozen yogurt fans the chance to share their creative frozen yogurt flavor ideas with us," said Susan Linton, President of the International Frozen Yogurt Association. "Creative frozen yogurt ideas can come from anywhere and we think it's important for the frozen yogurt industry to stay innovative and open to new ideas. We're very excited to see the new froyo flavor ideas."

This contest is open to US residents (over 13 years old please). Participants can enter multiple frozen yogurt flavor ideas.

For the complete contest rules, visit http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/official-rules-far-f...

International Frozen Yogurt Association
***@internationalfrozenyogurt.com
Source:
Email:***@internationalfrozenyogurt.com Email Verified
