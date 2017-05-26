

How an Air Purification Unit Almost Killed My Daughter An Important Asthma Awareness Month Lesson For Every Person Who Suffers From Asthma Andrea and Me on a hike. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week, during school, my daughter Andrea had the worst asthma attack of her life. Her lungs "froze," her breathing became extremely shallow, and she collapsed. So why do I "blame" an air purification unit? Let me explain.



My daughter, Andrea, is 14 years old and has asthma. She doesn't let her asthma hold her back from enjoying life and she refuses to be defined by it. Most of her asthma attacks happen in the evening or at night while she is sleeping.



These nighttime asthma attacks are definitely the most concerning aspect of her asthma; when she has an episode while sleeping, she is so deprived of oxygen that we usually can't get her to wake up. It is up to us, her parents, to get her inhaler, administer her steroids, and then get her on a nebulizer with Albuterol.



That all changed 14 months ago.



Last year, we decided to be a bit more proactive and installed a whole-home air purification system: the



What makes this unit unique is that it uses ions, but has a specialized filter that removes ozone as well, so harmful levels of ozone are not released into the home or commercial space.



In addition, the IONaer system also uses a



It has been over a year since we installed this unit in our air ducts. It has also been over a year since my daughter has had an asthma attack in our home. In the past, anytime my daughter got sick, the virus went straight to her lungs and she would be bedridden for at least two days. Since we installed our unit, she has had the flu, but nothing has gone to her lungs. The only time she has used her inhaler in our home was about a month ago when we had a severe wind and dust storm.



For the past year, her lungs and breathing have been so good that she got lax about carrying her inhaler.



So, that takes us back to the recent asthma attack. Last week, right after her P.E. class, Andrea had such a severe asthma attack that she collapsed right in the middle of her school. The worst part is that she didn't have her inhaler with her--after more than a year without problems, she had forgotten that attacks like this could happen at any time. The good news is that she is completely fine, but if not for the quick thinking of a teacher and a fellow student, things could have been really bad.



I have been so impressed with the IONaer system that we installed in our home that I started working for the company four months after my home installation.



All I can say is that it has changed my daughter's life and has brought peace of mind to my family. The system has worked far beyond what I thought it could ever do. So, how did an air purification unit almost kill my daughter? She was so comfortable with her healthy lungs that she forgot that she had asthma.



My testimonial isn't the only one out there for IONaer:





** Todd Simpson, IONaer Business Development, has been interested in clean air and has worked for several clean technology companies for the past 5 years. He is a married father of 6, yes 6 and loves his kids so much that he wants to leave the world a better place for them and their kids. He loves hiking and biking with his family and has experienced the problems associated with bad air quality with his daughter who has severe asthma.



Contact

J. Todd Simpson, Business Development

602.CLEAN-AIR

***@ionaer.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12643483/1 J. Todd Simpson, Business Development602.CLEAN-AIR End -- Last week, during school, my daughter Andrea had the worst asthma attack of her life. Her lungs "froze," her breathing became extremely shallow, and she collapsed.My daughter, Andrea, is 14 years old and has asthma. She doesn't let her asthma hold her back from enjoying life and she refuses to be defined by it. Most of her asthma attacks happen in the evening or at night while she is sleeping.These nighttime asthma attacks are definitely the most concerning aspect of her asthma; when she has an episode while sleeping, she is so deprived of oxygen that we usually can't get her to wake up. It is up to us, her parents, to get her inhaler, administer her steroids, and then get her on a nebulizer with Albuterol.That all changed 14 months ago.Last year, we decided to be a bit more proactive and installed a whole-home air purification system: the IONaer 7000 . This system uses oxygen ions to remove particulates from the air and eliminate airborne pathogens. In other words, it's designed to both clean and sanitize the air.What makes this unit unique is that it uses ions, but has a specialized filter that removes ozone as well, so harmful levels of ozone are not released into the home or commercial space.In addition, the IONaer system also uses a sensor to measure air quality changes and activates the purification unit automatically. Here is the strange part. This unit works too well.It has also been over a year since my daughter has had an asthma attack in our home. In the past, anytime my daughter got sick, the virus went straight to her lungs and she would be bedridden for at least two days. Since we installed our unit, she has had the flu, but nothing has gone to her lungs. The only time she has used her inhaler in our home was about a month ago when we had a severe wind and dust storm.For the past year, her lungs and breathing have been so good that she got lax about carrying her inhaler.So, that takes us back to the recent asthma attack. Last week, right after her P.E. class, Andrea had such a severe asthma attack that she collapsed right in the middle of her school. The worst part is that she didn't have her inhaler with her--after more than a year without problems, she had forgotten that attacks like this could happen at any time. The good news is that she is completely fine, but if not for the quick thinking of a teacher and a fellow student, things could have been really bad.I have been so impressed with the IONaer system that we installed in our home that I started working for the company four months after my home installation.All I can say is that it has changed my daughter's life and has brought peace of mind to my family. The system has worked far beyond what I thought it could ever do. So, how did an air purification unit almost kill my daughter? She was so comfortable with her healthy lungs that she forgot that she had asthma.My testimonial isn't the only one out there for IONaer: http://www.ionaer.com/ testimonials/ ** Todd Simpson, IONaer Business Development, has been interested in clean air and has worked for several clean technology companies for the past 5 years. He is a married father of 6, yes 6 and loves his kids so much that he wants to leave the world a better place for them and their kids. He loves hiking and biking with his family and has experienced the problems associated with bad air quality with his daughter who has severe asthma. Source : IONaer International Email : ***@ionaer.com Tags : Asthma , Dementia , Iaq , EAQ , Indoor Air , Air Quality , Air Purification , Clean Indoor Air , Sick Building Syndrome , Healthy Home Industry : Family , Fitness , Health , Medical , Technology Location : Scottsdale - Arizona - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

