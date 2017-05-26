Massive Networks Announces Website Makeover
Visitors, customers, and partners can easily find information on custom designed network solutions
"We are thrilled with the new Massive Networks web design," stated Paul Mako, Chief Executive Officer of Massive Networks. "The redesigned website has a new look and improved functionality to ensure an easier and more engaging experience for visitors."
The revamped site features an updated look with enhanced features, including easier navigation, and updated resources on service offerings. Special thanks to Randall Vasquez at Source Chaos for help with the website revisions, theme, and design.
The new website includes:
Expanded, more comprehensive details about One Pipe Multi-Connect
Numerous resources for visitors looking to improve or expand their network
An updated blog featuring educational content about managed network services, cloud exchange solutions, colocation, and more
A highlight reel explaining the benefits of Massive Networks One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution
Testimonials from customers and partners
Improved usability, navigation, and design
To view the new website, please visit Massive Networks.
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and more!
