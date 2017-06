Massive Networks Announces Website Makeover

Visitors, customers, and partners can easily find information on custom designed network solutions

-- Massive Networks, an enterprise-class data transport solution provider, today announced the launch of its website redesign www.massivenetworks.com . The aim of the new site is to provide visitors, customers, and partners with even more relevant and easy-to-find information on custom designed network solutions, managed network services, colocation, fiber map locations, and add-on services that can connect to their secure layer-2 network."We are thrilled with the new Massive Networks web design," stated Paul Mako, Chief Executive Officer of Massive Networks. "The redesigned website has a new look and improved functionality to ensure an easier and more engaging experience for visitors."The revamped site features an updated look with enhanced features, including easier navigation, and updated resources on service offerings. Special thanks to Randall Vasquez at Source Chaos for help with the website revisions, theme, and design.Expanded, more comprehensive details about One Pipe Multi-ConnectNumerous resources for visitors looking to improve or expand their networkAn updated blog featuring educational content about managed network services, cloud exchange solutions, colocation, and moreA highlight reel explaining the benefits of Massive Networks One Pipe Multi-Connect SolutionTestimonials from customers and partnersImproved usability, navigation, and designTo view the new website, please visit Massive Networks About Massive NetworksMassive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and more!To learn more about our solutions and technical expertise visit us at http://www.massivenetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @Massive1Networks