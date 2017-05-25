 
Industry News





Ariento Announces Up On Cyber 2017

 
LOS ANGELES - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Ariento, a company that specializes in IT service and cybersecurity for small businesses, announced its first annual Up On Cyber conference.

The conference will take place on Friday, August 4th and will be held at the James West Alumni Center located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

As cyber continues to be a growing concern for many and as the number of conferences and events focused on the topic continue to increase, Up On Cyber will provide attendees with a unique perspective on the issue by focusing on the impacts of cyber crime specific to small business.

"Our goal is to provide those in attendance with something that is different but also useful," said Aaron Hanke, partner at Ariento. "Many small business owners hear the word cybersecurity and immediately believe it is an issue in which only big business needs to be concerned. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case, and the conference will provide people with access to experts who can help them minimize their risk."

Although the speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, experts will provide insight on, and answers to questions regarding the cyber threat facing small businesses while providing concrete recommendations on how to manage their level of risk. As a service-disabled military-veteran owned company, Ariento is donating all proceeds to charities that aid the nation's men and women in uniform.

To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/

