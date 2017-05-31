 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Space Available for Solar Eclipse On The Farm

Since Madras Oregon is one of the best locations to view the solar eclipse, hotel and viewing space has become a challenge. Cottonwood Corners Farm is turning 103 acres into a four day Glamping event from August 18th through August 21st, that finishes with the solar eclipse. Space is available.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Solar Eclipse On The Farm
Solar Eclipse On The Farm
MADRAS, Ore. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- About The Solar Eclipse Event In Madras

You'll find yourself tucked away from town on a 103 acre organic farm. Most of the food you will enjoy will be produced right on the farm.

There will be large spaces for your tent or RV or we will set up a tent for you. Lots of room between camp spots. RVs will be separated from tent areas.

What's included:

Bring your RV or Tent. or We provide the tent which includes a comfy air mattress and organic cotton sheets. You'll arrive with a place to call home, all ready to move your bunny slippers into!

Meals are included in your weekend. All organic and all prepared for you fresh.

Live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

2 Astronomers onsite to provide daily talks and guided Star Gazing at night

Multiple presentations on astronomy, the eclipse event and the farm

Two bouncy houses, one with a water slide

Lego building contest with prizes

Play in the sandbox, hike the 103 acre farm or just tuck away with a pillow and books

Warm showers available and ample restroom and hand washing facilities

http://www.organicearthlydelights.com/2017-solar-eclipse-...

End
Source:Organic Earthly Delights
Email:***@organicearthlydelights.com
Tags:Solar Eclipse, Madras, Space Available, Reservations, Organic Meals, Live Music, Totality, Discount Coupon
Industry:Event, Science, Travel
Location:Madras - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
Carpenter Creative Solutions News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share