Space Available for Solar Eclipse On The Farm

Since Madras Oregon is one of the best locations to view the solar eclipse, hotel and viewing space has become a challenge. Cottonwood Corners Farm is turning 103 acres into a four day Glamping event from August 18th through August 21st, that finishes with the solar eclipse. Space is available.

--You'll find yourself tucked away from town on a 103 acre organic farm. Most of the food you will enjoy will be produced right on the farm.There will be large spaces for your tent or RV or we will set up a tent for you. Lots of room between camp spots. RVs will be separated from tent areas.Bring your RV or Tent.We provide the tent which includes a comfy air mattress and organic cotton sheets. You'll arrive with a place to call home, all ready to move your bunny slippers into!Meals are included in your weekend. All organic and all prepared for you fresh.Live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday.2 Astronomers onsite to provide daily talks and guided Star Gazing at nightMultiple presentations on astronomy, the eclipse event and the farmTwo bouncy houses, one with a water slideLego building contest with prizesPlay in the sandbox, hike the 103 acre farm or just tuck away with a pillow and booksWarm showers available and ample restroom and hand washing facilities