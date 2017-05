Muggles Can Find Magic in Lancaster County

New e-book guides Harry Potter fans to magical places in Lancaster County

Contact

Nancy Basile

7178080340

nancy@mediamedusa.com Nancy Basile7178080340

End

-- Nancy Basile, a local writer and geek entertainment expert, released an e-book titled, "Finding Harry Potter in Lancaster County: A Muggle's Guide" on major bookseller websites. Her e-book details seven locations in Lancaster County that could stand-in for important places in the Harry Potter series of books.Nancy Basile said, "When you're an avid fan of Harry Potter, like I am, you see the wizarding world everywhere you look. I spent months traveling Lancaster County to find seven sites that have a connection to each one of the books. Each place makes me feel like I'm living in J.K. Rowling's world!"Basile discovered these Lancaster County locations while geocaching. She wrote this guide so other fans to see Lancaster County in a whole new way.About Nancy Basile: Nancy Basile is a freelance writer living in Lancaster County. She has written for websites, such as Comic Book Resources and Paste Magazine, as well as local newspapers. In 2013, she launched a blog about geek entertainment at http://www.mediamedusa.com