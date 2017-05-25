 
When Magic is Involved, Nothing is Simple

 
 
Jen Gantwerker as Natty in Brelby's The Pledge
Jen Gantwerker as Natty in Brelby's The Pledge
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Natty and David have been married for five years. After years struggling to establish David as a Magician, their careers are finally taking off but their relationship is becoming unhinged. When David cuts Natty out of their act, she decides to get the ultimate revenge by hiring an assistant and starting her own act. But when magic is involved, nothing is as straightforward as it may appear and Natty may not be prepared for the truth about her husband, their relationship, and herself.

According to Brelby artistic director, Shelby Maticic, "The Pledge is a thrilling and fast-paced play that will leave audiences guessing right up until the final scene. It's a play about magic, quite literally. We follow a young woman, Natty, on an intense journey of personal discovery as she deals with the fading interests of her magician husband. The play is full of reveals and surprises, just like a great magic show. The layers are brilliantly executed by playwright Megan O'Connor, and this cast is executing a complicated story in a beautiful way. You'll see a complex and engaging story, along with some actual magic tricks unfolding onstage. Don't miss it," she said.

The Pledge features Jen Gantwerker (Macbeth, After Hours at Rosie's Pub) as Natty, Clayton Caufman (The Oz Chronicles, Peter and the Starcatcher) as David, Willa Eigo (poseidon's regret, She Kills Monsters) as Lindy, Jessie Tully (The Oz Chronicles, Postcards from the Apocalypse) as Bret, Alex Tuchi (Peter and the Starcatcher, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Tyler, James Beneze (Quest for Claus: the musical) as Andrew, and Katelyn Landaal as the Reporter in her Brelby stage debut.

The Pledge by Megan O'Connor is directed by Brian Maticic and plays June 16-17, 23-24, 30, July 1 at 7:30pm and June 18, 25 at 2pm.

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
Tags:Brelby Theatre Company, Historic Downtown Glendale, The Pledge
Industry:Arts
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share