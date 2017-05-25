News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
When Magic is Involved, Nothing is Simple
According to Brelby artistic director, Shelby Maticic, "The Pledge is a thrilling and fast-paced play that will leave audiences guessing right up until the final scene. It's a play about magic, quite literally. We follow a young woman, Natty, on an intense journey of personal discovery as she deals with the fading interests of her magician husband. The play is full of reveals and surprises, just like a great magic show. The layers are brilliantly executed by playwright Megan O'Connor, and this cast is executing a complicated story in a beautiful way. You'll see a complex and engaging story, along with some actual magic tricks unfolding onstage. Don't miss it," she said.
The Pledge features Jen Gantwerker (Macbeth, After Hours at Rosie's Pub) as Natty, Clayton Caufman (The Oz Chronicles, Peter and the Starcatcher) as David, Willa Eigo (poseidon's regret, She Kills Monsters) as Lindy, Jessie Tully (The Oz Chronicles, Postcards from the Apocalypse) as Bret, Alex Tuchi (Peter and the Starcatcher, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Tyler, James Beneze (Quest for Claus: the musical) as Andrew, and Katelyn Landaal as the Reporter in her Brelby stage debut.
The Pledge by Megan O'Connor is directed by Brian Maticic and plays June 16-17, 23-24, 30, July 1 at 7:30pm and June 18, 25 at 2pm.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse