Source Tech Systems Provides Great Value in Used Servers and IT Infrastructure HOUSTON - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Considering used servers from the secondary market can be a great way for you to purchase effective solutions for your data center. Used servers provide the flexibility of custom memory and storage options that can outperform base models.



SourceTech Systems, the Houston, TX based hardware reseller, will highlight some of the value points of purchasing used servers and analyze the features of some of the most popular models.



Lower Cost: With used servers, you can save on costs without compromising on performance and quality. SourceTech, provides a 24 month warranty on used servers in addition to any warranty balance from the manufacturer. This allows for you to deliver equipment that is useful for your data center at a lower cost. They also offer competitive discounts that make it easy for you to select from their line of high quality used servers.



"Buying new open box, used or refurbished servers is a good decision for any company, large or small. When doing so you avoid the 25-35% depreciation as soon as you open the box. You get the exact same product, almost same warranty, and faster delivery." Says David Graves, CEO of Source Tech.



Advanced Customization:



Source Tech stocks powerful servers such as the Dell PowerEdge series (including the R720) and the HP DL360 Gen 9. The



The HP server line is second to none. Source Tech stocks the popular



Faster Delivery: With used servers, the equipment is always in stock and ready to be shipped out. This allows the user to avoid those lengthy lead times that can be 1-2 weeks long when equipment is ordered directly from the manufacturer. SourceTech, always keeps their inventory up to date with used Dell, HP and Sun equipment. They are always ready to ship orders in 1-2 business days.



Support and Maintenance: Source Tech offers personalized support and maintenance options and is always available for advice. Manufacturers are often overwhelmed and can take a long time before they address any concerns regarding your equipment. SourceTech possesses expert knowledge the leading equipment and are always ready to provide support and maintenance. They also offer maintenance contracts that are affordable and flexible for any business.



For over 10 years, SourceTech Systems has been a leading supplier of newly refurbished servers for a wide range of companies and government entities. With its experience and knowledge of systems and workstations, SourceTech is a one-stop resource for companies wishing to buy or sell Cisco, Dell, HP and Sun equipment. Source-Tech provides exceptional customer service and offers other services including on-site maintenance, installation, project management rental and leasing.



Contact

David Graves, CEO

1-800-932-0657

