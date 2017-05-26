News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Career Step Launches New EKG Technician Program
Career Step is proud to announce the release of its EKG Technician program, designed to be completed online in just a few weeks.
"We are thrilled to announce this new training opportunity for our students," said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step Vice President of Academics. "Opportunities for EKG technicians are increasing, and this training will open doors for career advancement."
Career Step's EKG Technician program covers healthcare and cardiovascular functions, preparing the patient and properly applying electrodes for EKG monitoring, performing an EKG, recording leads and identifying rhythms, and stress testing and Holder monitoring. Students are prepared with the knowledge necessary to take the Certified EKG Technician (CET) exam, enhancing their employment opportunities.
"The EKG Technician program is delivered in a flexible, online format, and we also provide a personal student advocate to ensure student success during the course," said Ben Hartman, Career Step VP of Enrollments. "We're with our students every step of the way."
Designed to allow students to complete their coursework in a month or less, the EKG Technician program follows the online format of other Career Step programs. The 24/7 access gives students the ability to study on the schedule and at the pace that fits with their busy lifestyles.
Career Step is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year of providing quality career education, focusing its programs in high-growth healthcare fields that offer opportunities nationwide. The school is dedicated to providing education with the single-minded focus of preparing students to start rewarding careers.
For more information on Career Step's new EKG Technician program, visit CareerStep.com (http://careerstep.com/?
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse