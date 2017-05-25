News By Tag
Point-of-care ultrasound transforms sports and exercise medicine in Jersey
"Two years ago, I bought a FUJIFILM SonoSite Edge®, which is invaluable for diagnosis, as well as monitoring progress and healing, allowing me to establish the true extent of injuries and tailor my advice accordingly. I can also provide reassurance where injuries are not as bad as first thought. This is good for the medical and physiotherapy teams, as well as the players and coaches, as there is often a lot of pressure on returning to sport. The system's robustness and portability make it ideal for use in the sporting arena, and it has become part and parcel of injury management, giving me immediate, on-site access to good quality ultrasound imaging. It has revolutionised my practice."
About FUJIFILM SonoSite
SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM SonoSite, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. oversees a direct sales distribution network in the UK and provides sales and marketing support.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
