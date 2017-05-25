News By Tag
Medical Instruments Disinfections Market Report Trends and Forecast to 2024
Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Medical Instruments Disinfections Market Report Trends and Forecast to 2024", is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% till 2024
The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The global medical instruments disinfection market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product Type:
· Disinfectants
1. Wipes
2. Sprays
3. Liquid
· Disinfectors
· Endoscopic Reprocessors
By Distribution Channel:
· Direct tenders
· Over the counter (OTC)
Based on geography the global medical instruments disinfections market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of MEA. North America is expected to dominate the market with 44.3% in 2017 in terms of market value.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Companies of the Global Medical Instruments Disinfection Market:
· 3M
· Steris Plc
· Steelco S.p.A.
· Schulke & Mayr GmbH
· Halyard Health, Inc.
· Bergen Group of Companies
· Ecolab
· Tristel
· Belimed AG
· Advanced Sterilization Products Division
· BODE Chemie GmbH
· Getinge Group
· Jayco, Inc.
· MMM group
· Cantel medical corporation
· Matachana group
· Huaiyin medical instruments co. ltd
· Dikang
· Synergy health plc
· CISA group
· TSO3, Inc.
· Sakura co. ltd.
· Crest Ultrasonics
· Moore Medical
· Blue wave
