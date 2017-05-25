News By Tag
Elaf Group expands presence in the KSA with coming opening of new 5-star hotel in Jeddah
Launch of new hotel to help enhance Elaf's leading role in Saudi Arabia's booming tourism and hospitality segment
The opening of a new hotel in Jeddah proves to be both timely and strategic as a recent report released by TopHotelProjects entitled 'The 2017 Saudi Arabia Hotel Construction Overview Report' shows that the Kingdom's capital is now in preparation to add 48 new properties. The report also mentions that Riyadh leads the hotel boom, followed by Jeddah. To date, there are 170 hotels and 60,395 rooms across various stages of development in Saudi Arabia.
Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, CEO, Elaf Group, said, "We are excited to announce the coming opening of our new five-star hotel in Jeddah, which is part of our ongoing move to strengthen our presence in the KSA and the rest of the region. The new hotel is being expected to help address the demand for more hotel rooms in Jeddah, which clearly demonstrates the country's rapidly thriving tourism industry--ably reflected in its continuous Year-on-Year (YoY) growth. Rest assured, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the highest quality of services to offer an unforgettable experience in our hotel and exemplary service to our guests."
