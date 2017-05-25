News By Tag
Hello Online Directory Dyrectory.com!
Effective immediately advertisers who wish to post their services, products or their personal information can do so without delay.
Posting your ad is simple and quick. It takes less than 10 minutes to post your ad. Your ad will appear automatically on dyrectory.com once you have followed the required steps.
Advertisers have the option to enter valuable information that will in turn help searchers find them via search engines and on dyrectory.com. Advertisers can enter information such as:
· business name
· physical address
· business hours
· contact number and email
· link to their website
· an image
· and a 500 word description
In addition, advertisers can enter 10 keywords, a meta title, a meta description and meta keywords. Moreover, advertisers can identify their IDs from popular social media platforms. Last but not least, advertisers have the option of choosing an advertising plan that allows or disallows others from rating and reviewing their business.
Dyrectory.com the Internet's free and paid directory is viewable on smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Take advantage of free directory and post an ad on http://www.dyrectory.com today!
