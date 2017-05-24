The True Few and The Thin Blue Line

Show your support for the LE community with Born Ready Apparel's new design.

-- Born Ready apparel brings you another original design; The True Few Thin Blue Line. Designed by American Veterans who have served this country as Federal Boarding Officers in the United States Coast Guard.The Thin Blue Line represents a commitment to the fallen and the living as an outward sign of respect. Coast Guard Officers are a unique breed of men and women given the honor of enforcing federal maritime law over the beautiful oceans of the globe.In this original design the stars of our nation's ensign are kept in-tact protected by the Coast Guard seal, honored to have defended this nation since 1790. In keeping with an American tradition of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to duty, Born Ready Apparel's veteran artists know the Law Enforcement battlefield from sea to shining sea. Charged with keeping the peace, United States Coast Guard Boarding Officers on a daily basis thwart narcotic traffickers from entering our country as well as stopping chemical, biological, and radiological weapons from making their way to the hands of those who aim to do us harm.Born Ready Apparel wants every shirt to be unique. With BRA, the customer has full control over the placement of the artwork. During checkout, customers have the option of placing the design on the front or the back of the shirt or sweater. Customers also have the option of adding custom text to most designs such as rate, service dates and unit names. The sky's the limit.If you or someone you know has worn the uniform, show your pride and respect with this American made design.Our ValuesBorn Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.Our GearAll of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.Our TeamThe Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!To get this item visit:For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at www.bornreadyapparel.comFind BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel, Instagram, Pintrest, or Google+